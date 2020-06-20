Before there was The Guardians of the Galaxy there were The Specials. Even before he directed the cult classic Super, director and writer James Gunn made his first foray into comic book movies with the hilarious comedy The Specials, which he wrote and stars in, giving him an actual on-screen superhero role. Now, for the first time ever, this rare and underseen cult oddity is coming to Blu-ray for its 20th Anniversary. La-La Land Entertainment announced the news with a special press release.

"The hilarious 2000 cult film The Specials starring Rob Lowe, Thomas Hayden Church, Jamie Kennedy and Paget Brewster arrives on Blu-ray in a world premiere "special" 20th Anniversary limited edition on July 14 from La-La Land Entertainment!"

Nathan Rabin of the AV Club called it, "A darkly funny portrait..!" And Patrick Saurio of Corona Coming Attractions declared that The Specials is "There's Something About Mary meets The X-Men. Having seen the movie myself years ago, I'll say this is all true.

La-La Land Entertainment presents a very "special" 20th Anniversary limited edition Blu-ray of The Specials, marking the film's world premiere release in high-definition. Featuring a brand new 2K scan and restoration from the film's interpositive, with lossless 5.1 & 2.0 audio for the first time, new and vintage bonus features, and all-new front cover art by artist Paul Shipper. The Blu-ray will be available July 14, 2020 at lalalandrecords.com and other online retailers. The retail price is $24.98

Meet The Specials! They're the sixth (okay, maybe the seventh) greatest superhero team in the entire world. At their modest suburban headquarters, The Strobe (Sideways star Thomas Haden Church), The Weevil (Parks and Recreation star Rob Lowe), foul-mouthed Amok (Scream standout Jamie Kennedy), Ms. Indestructible (Criminal Minds star Paget Brewster, Deadly Girl (Halloween star Judy Greer), new member Nightbird (Cabin Fever star Jordan Ladd) and the rest all spend their time bickering, having extramarital affairs, and preparing for the grand unveiling of their own action figure line. But when a furious Strobe suddenly disbands the group, who will be there for the oddballs, rebels, outcasts and geeks? Before they save the world, can they save themselves?

Kelly Coffield (In Living Color), Michael Weatherly (Dark Angel), Chase Masterson (Deep Space Nine) and Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina) co-star in this hilarious cult hit from director Craig Mazin (creator of HBO's Chernobyl) and screenwriter James Gunn (Writer/Director of Guardians of the Galaxy).

"SPECIAL" FEATURES:

NEW! 2K SCAN OF THE INTERPOSITIVE

NEW! THEATRICAL TRAILER in 1080p

NEW! MOJO's MAGIC: The "Specials" Effects FEATURETTE

AUDIO COMMENTARY: Director Craig Mazin, Writer/Actor James Gunn, Producer Mark A.Altman and Visual Effects Supervisor Mojo

2005 AUDIO COMMENTARY: Writer/Actor James Gunn and Actress Paget Brewster

DELETED SCENES, WEDDING VIDEO, TOY COMMERCIAL, BEHIND-THE-SCENES PHOTOS