Paramount and Nickelodeon have released The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the RunSuper Bowl spot. Though it's short, the new footage gives a great overview of what the story is about. SpongeBob and Patrick are on the hunt for Gary after he was snail-napped and it looks like rapper Snoop Dogg may be able to offer up his services along the way. The rapper could possibly be a dream sequence or flashback, it's not clear at this time. The first look at the long-awaited movie appeared late last year, so fans should be excited to get a fresh look before its May release date.

This Super Bowl spot is only 30 seconds, but it packs in a lot. Technically, the footage won't arrive during the big game, as Squidward points out at the very beginning of the spot. This is a pre-game commercial, so it's a little bit less expensive than an ad running during the game. SpongeBob does his best to include all he can think of, including flashbacks, Gary puking, robots, Snoop Dogg, and even the wise sage Keanu Reeves, who was unveiled in the first trailer.

The computer animation gives The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run a crisp look and fits in quite well. The story takes place after SpongeBob's beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped. He and Patrick have to an embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City in order to try and bring Gary home. As they navigate the fun and dangers on this perilous and hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there's nothing stronger than the power of friendship. In other words, the movie looks perfect for long-time fans of the hit animated TV series.

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run was first talked about back in 2015, after the success of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water. The studio was confident that another movie would come out and that it wouldn't take over 10 years to do so, like the long wait in between installment one and two. As it turns out, they were right, as the CGI movie only took five years to complete. This is the first time that a SpongeBob project has been shot entirely in CG and it looks like a fresh step forward for the iconic character. We got to see the first Sponge on the Run trailer just before Thanksgiving.

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run hits theaters on May 22nd. The movie was written and directed by Tim Hill, and based on SpongeBob SquarePants, which was created by the late Stephen Hillenburg. The movie stars Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Douglas Lawrence, Reggie Watts, Keanu Reeves, and Snoop Dogg. You can check out the Super Bowl pre-game spot above, thanks to the Paramount Pictures YouTube channel.