We have a new trailer for The Stand In. This is the latest from Saban Films, with filmmaker Jamie Babbit at the helm. Drew Barrymore (50 First Dates, The Santa Clarita Diet is in the lead role. We are getting twice the Barrymore for the price of one here. As we can see in the trailer, the movie involves Barrymore playing not one but two different roles as a down-on-her-luck actress and the stand-in for said actress. Hence, the title.

The trailer opens by giving us a look at one of Drew Barrymore's characters, an actress named Candy Black, who is a major star and a huge box office draw. But "America's Sweetheart" is doing a lot to tarnish her reputation. Meanwhile, Candy's stand-in, also played by Barrymore, has dreams of becoming a star as in her own right. But when Candy is sentenced to spend 90-days in rehab, the two hatch a plan to switch places. As one might expect, it doesn't all go according to plan.

Jamie Babbit directs, working from a screenplay by Sam Bain. The cast includes Michael Zegen, T.J. Miller, Ellie Kemper, Holland Taylor and Michelle Buteau. Miller has largely been ousted from Hollywood in recent years following accusations of sexual assault. So his inclusion here is notable. Babbit has directed on a number of high-profile shows including Russian Doll, Silicon Valley, Supergirl and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Bain has written on shows such as Peep Show, Babylon and Fresh Meat.

Caddy Vanasirikul, Brian O'Shea, Ember Truesdell, Chris Miller and Tom McNulty are on board as producers. Executive producers include Drew Barrymore, Nancy Juvonen, Christelle Conan, Anders Erden, Simon Williams, Nat McCormick, Giovanna Trischitta, Misdee Wrigley-Miller, Jayne Hancock, Ross Babbit, Danny Tepper, John Jencks, Joe Simpson, Jay Taylor and Bain. Saban scooped up the rights shortly after the movie played at the Tribeca Film Festival Saban Films' Bill Bromiley had this to say about it.

"Drew Barrymore's acting prowess is on full display and will keep audiences laughing as she seamlessly transforms between her two characters. We are thrilled to continue to spotlight indie film, and after seeing it via the Tribeca Film Festival, bring it to our audiences during these tough times."

In The Stand In, When ordered to serve a year in rehab, actress Candy (Drew Barrymore) hires her on set stand-in to take her place. The unassuming woman flips the script and steals her identity, career, and boyfriend in the process. Drew Barrymore has recently been hosting her own TV show, The Drew Barrymore Show. Her most recent starring role was as one of the lead's in Netflix's The Santa Clarita Diet. Barrymore hasn't headlined a movie since 2015's Miss You Already.

Saban has been making inroads as a major distributor in recent years. Some of the studio's 2020 releases include Guns Akimbo, Vivarium, We Summon the Darkness and Most Wanted. The Stand In arrives in select theaters, on demand and digital December 11. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself from the Saban Films YouTube channel.