Stephen King's The Stand, which made its network television debut in 1994, finally got a proper high definition release this week on Blu-ray. Complete with a brilliant restoration of the footage and enhanced visual effects, there has never been a better time to revisit the classic miniseries than right now.

The Stand Collector's Edition Blu-Ray comes packed with special features from the six-hour Emmy Award-winning 1994 miniseries, including audio commentary from Stephen King and director Mick Garris and a behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing the making of the miniseries. Led by an all-star cast, including Gary Sinise (Forrest Gump), Molly Ringwald (The Breakfast Club), Jamey Sheridan (Spotlight), Corin Nemec (Parker Lewis Can't Lose), Rob Lowe (The West Wing), Miguel Ferrer (NCIS: Los Angeles) and Laura San Giacomo (Just Shoot Me!)

The Stand follows a group of survivors after a deadly plague wipes out the entire population. Those remaining must align themselves with either the forces of good, led by the frail 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Ruby Dee, A Raisin in the Sun), or evil, a group steered by a man with a lethal smile, Randall Flagg (Sheridan). The two sides face off in a climactic battle that will determine the final fate of mankind.

The Stand Blu-ray special features include:

Blu-ray special features include: • Audio Commentary - Behind-the-scenes commentary from Stephen King, Mick Garris, Rob Lowe, Ruby Dee, Miguel Ferrer, Jamey Sheridan and Pat McMahon

• The Making of The Stand - A look at the set of The Stand and exclusive interviews with the cast and crew, including Stephen King, Gary Sinise, and Molly Ringwald.

Recently, director Mick Garris talked at length with Stephen King on his podcast (Post Mortem with Mick Gariss) about the production of the miniseries, the hurdles they had to overcome with the studio, and so much more from the set. It's a truly fascinating dive into what adapting Stephen King in the 90s for television was really like. A highly recommended listen!