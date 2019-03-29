Get ready for some more Captain Boomerang, DC fans. According to Jai Courtney, who portrayed the character in David Ayer's 2016 Suicide Squad, the character is going to be back for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which raises several questions. Up to this point, it's been made pretty clear that Gunn's movie is going to be a reboot that takes place in the same universe, utilizing mostly new characters. Hence, this news is a bit surprising, but it comes directly from Courtney and seems to be a lot more than just wishful thinking.

This came during a recent interview with Jai Courtney, who is currently promoting his upcoming movie Stormy Boy. Naturally, Courtney was asked about The Suicide Squad and his answer didn't mince words. The actor confidently explained that he'll be in it and even provided some details on the shooting schedule and what we can expect. Here's what Courtney had to say about it.

"We're getting ready to shoot in a few months' time. There's not much else I can reveal about it but, yeah, you'll be seeing Boomerang back for sure... I'm happy, it's going to be fun. It will be different, for sure, but it's going to be great."

Color most everyone surprised. We've heard multiple times that James Gunn, who serves as writer and director on the project, will utilize a mostly new team of characters for his movie. That team is said to include characters such as King Shark and Peacemaker. We know that Deadshot will be back. Will Smith previously portrayed the character, but he won't be returning. Idris Elba will, instead, fill those shoes. It's also expected that Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn will be back in some capacity. Add Captain Boomerang into the mix and suddenly the team doesn't seem so fresh. Nor does it seem like "a total reboot," as producer Peter Safran recently described it.

That said, could it be that Captain Boomerang has a small role? Being forced to spitball a bit here, what if some of the members of the team that we saw in the last movie are taken out early on in the movie, forcing Amanda Waller (assuming Viola Davis returns) to look elsewhere for new team members? After all, Jai Courtney just said we'd see him, not that we'd see him for long. Just a thought. But the idea being, however it's accomplished, that some of the old characters could appear and this reboot angle could still be explored in creative ways.

For now, we have precious few details to go on. James Gunn is expected to begin filming in the next few months, with lines up with what is being said in this interview. After that, he's off to shoot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel. Hopefully, we'll get some official casting announcements from Warner Bros. soon. The Suicide Squad is currently set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021. This news was first reported by Business Insider.