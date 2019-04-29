Ant-Man actor David Dastmalchian has been cast as Polka-Dot Man in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The long-awaited movie is currently in the pre-production phase as casting is still taking place, but Gunn is excited to finally get the ball rolling on the project. Last week, the director shared a picture of himself and a storyboard image, which got DC fans pumped. Everyone is interested to see what Gunn is going to bring to the table with the reboot and to see who else is joining the cast.

David Dastmalchian is going to play one of the lesser-known super villains from DC comics when he steps on to the set as Polka-Dot Man. Dastmalchian's character has only shown up in the comics less than 12 times, which makes him ultra-rare and right up Gunn's alley. Additionally, it doesn't look like the character will have a very large part in the movie, according to a new social media post from James Gunn in reference to what he loves about the comics. He had this to say.

"I have been an enormous fan of Suicide Squad in all its DC Comics incarnations - but to me there will always be something special about the John Ostrander run. Black ops military tales with disposable, often forgotten super villains?! Pure perfection."

Polka-Dot Man would certainly fall into the "disposable, often forgotten super villains," so we might not be seeing a whole lot of him, which makes sense. There's going to be a lot of characters coming up in The Suicide Squad who will more than likely take precedent when James Gunn is finished putting everything together. Gunn is definitely raring to get to work, so hopefully we get a production start date soon.

Polka-Dot Man was introduced in 1962's Detective Comics No. 300. The character uses his polka-dots for a variety of different tasks from attacks, escaping, magic, and other ways. The character is said to "lean" into his mare embarrassing abilities, which adds to his charm. With that being said, we probably won't see a whole lot of Polka-Dot Man on the big screen, unless James Gunn changes things up from the comics.

James Gunn is also going to introduce audiences to DC villains such as Ratcatcher as she controls rats, Peacemaker, who loves peace so much he's willing to spill blood for it , and finally King Shark, who is half human and half shark. It'd be pretty awesome if Gunn was able to deviate from the comics and add some alligator into the mix as a tribute to rapper Dr. Octagon's classic song "Half-Shark-Alligator-Half-Man." Maybe we'll at the very least get the song on the soundtrack. Someone needs to get ahold of Gunn to make this happen. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to reveal the David Dastmalchian and The Suicide Squad casting news.