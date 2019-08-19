The Suicide Squad has added another member to its growing cast, as comedian and DJ Flula Borg has signed on to appear in the DC Comics adaptation. James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) penned the screenplay for the upcoming sequel/soft reboot and is also set to direct. Filming is set to begin this fall and, as such, Warner Bros. is busy putting the final pieces of the puzzle in place, and Borg is one of those pieces.

According to a new report, Flula Borg, known for his roles in Pitch Perfect 2 and Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, has signed on to star in an unspecified role in the movie. While specific details regarding who he may be playing aren't currently available, it's said that he will be portraying a love interest for one of the other characters. That leaves things wide open. A love interest could be a relatively minor role, or it could be a pretty huge one, both in terms of emotional impact and actual screen time. So, for now, we're mostly left to wonder. Though, that's nothing new at this point, as Warner Bros. and James Gunn have remained pretty tight-lipped on the details with this one so far.

The cast already includes several returning faces from 2016's Suicide Squad, which was directed by David Ayer. Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) and Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) are all set to reprise their roles. Other new members of the franchise include David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, Michael Rooker as King Shark and John Cena as Peacemaker. Idris Elba is the only other new cast member to currently be in an unspecified role. He originally signed on to replace Will Smith as Deadshot. However, it was later decided he would be playing a different character. Storm Reid has signed on to play the daughter of Elba's character.

DC Films has been in restructuring mode ever since the release of Justice League in 2017. So far, movies like Aquaman and Shazam have seemed to be moving the needle in the right direction. Given the new direction of the universe, Warner Bros. brought in James Gunn to breathe some new life into this property. Gavin O'Connor (The Accountant, Warrior) had previously been attached to write and direct Suicide Squad 2, before the studio decided to give the franchise a facelift.

To what degree this will be a reboot remains to be seen. Plot details are currently being kept under lock and key. One of the only real confirmations we have is that Batman will not be appearing this time around. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. The Suicide Squad is set to arrive in theaters on August 6, 2021. This news comes to us via Deadline.