The Suicide Squad writer and director James Gunn has revealed a full cast list for the movie on his Instagram account, but the filmmaker also ominously includes a word of warning for fans. In the photo, a full list of names is revealed, confirming their inclusion in the upcoming DCEU movie, although the image doesn't clarify exactly who each of them will be playing. "Don't get too attached," Gunn also warns in the caption of the photo, suggesting not all of their characters are going to make it to the end of the movie. You can take a peek at the image for yourself below.

In apparently no particular order, the list of names confirmed for Margot Robbie, and, of course, Michael Rooker. Some of these names are not too surprising as many have already been reported as a part of the cast, but there are some new additions here as well.

Some of these names were involved in the original Suicide Squad movie from 2016, and it's presumed they'll be reprising the same roles. This includes Robbie as Harley Quinn, Davis as Amanda Waller, Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Courtney as Captain Boomerang. As for the other actors, several names have been reportedly attached to certain roles, so we have an idea as to some of the possible roles others will play. Elba was first rumored to join the project to replace Will Smith as Deadshot, though later reports suggested he will actually play Deathstroke. Also according to the rumor mill, Cena will play Peacemaker, Dastmalchian will play Polkadot Man, and Melchior will be Ratcatcher. Capaldi has also apparently shaved his head bald for his mystery role, but there's no word yet on who he'll play.

Gunn's involvement with The Suicide Squad came about after his shocking firing from Disney. Based on offensive jokes posted on his Twitter account many years earlier, the House of Mouse severed ties with Gunn, stalling his planned second sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy. He then found work as the writer of a new take on Suicide Squad, later signing on as the director as well. Once the controversy completely died down, Disney also reconsidered their position, bringing Gunn back on board to complete his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. However, with Gunn now committed to this new project with DC and Warner Bros., it's going to be a while longer before we see the next Guardians movie.

With James Gunn in the director's chair assisted by such a talented cast, there's a lot of potential for The Suicide Squad to succeed. While the original movie was met with mixed reviews, Gunn's track record gives promise that the franchise might thrive in a different creative direction. You can catch the movie when it premieres on Aug. 6, 2021. This news comes to us from James Gunn on Instagram.