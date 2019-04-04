The Suicide Squad details are slowly starting to come together. Jai Courtney played George "Digger" Harkness, aka Captain Boomerang, in the first installment and he announced last week he is reprising his role under the direction of James Gunn. Even though more details have been coming out about the highly anticipated sequel, we're still left in the dark about a lot. There have been reports that Gunn is treating the movie more like a reboot, as opposed to a sequel, which was later highlighted when Idris Elba was brought on board to star as Deadshot.

In a new interview, Jai Courtney was asked about Suicide Squad 2. Obviously, the actor was not able to divulge much, but he did explain how he learned about the return of Captain Boomerang. However, there was a time where he wasn't sure if he'd be back or not, which he also talks about. Courtney explains.

"I felt a bit weird the other day when I dropped that because it was funny I was just like 'Yeah, I'm coming back,' and I couldn't even remember if I was supposed to say that or not. For a long time I wasn't even sure if (my return) was going to be the case or not... I got sent the script. It's a great (script), I was surprised by everything (in it)."

Jai Courtney went on to praise James Gunn and the way he is able to "create worlds" and also insinuated that DC Films and Warner Bros. were lucky to have him on board after the chaos surrounding Suicide Squad 2 at the beginning. As for the confusion, Courtney doesn't go too deep into it and reveals only a handful of people ever really know what's going on with a specific project. He had this to say.

"I don't really think anyone knows what's going on, I don't think anything you read online is going to help clear anything up and nothing I'm going to tell you today is going to help clear that up. People who've read the movie and people on Gunn's team know what's going on. I think there's still room for changes to be made yet, I don't know. I don't want to take any responsibilities for letting cats out of bags and I don't know who's sensitive about what's being revealed."

It is also believed that Margot Robbie will reprise her Harley Quinn role for Suicide Squad 2, though it has not been confirmed at this time. Robbie is currently shooting the Birds of Prey movie where the Joker was spotted on the set. It isn't clear who was playing the Clown Prince of Crime, but it was definitely the Jared Leto version of the villain. James Gunn fueled speculation about Robbie's return when he posted a cartoon Quinn image on an Instagram story.

James Gunn is about to get really busy with the Suicide Squad 2 production along with Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The director was famously fired from the latter project by Disney after some old and tasteless jokes were found on his Twitter feed. Fans and the cast were ecstatic to hear Disney had changed their mind and brought Gunn back on board. You can check out the interview with Jai Courtney below, thanks to the Collider Videos YouTube channel.

