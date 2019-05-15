James Gunn has opened up about taking on The Suicide Squad. DC fans were stunned to learn that the Guardians of the Galaxy director was heading over from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to do the sequel, which has now been described as a reboot of the 2016 installment. When Disney fired Gunn last summer, he was pretty sure his career was over, even though he was receiving support from fans and the entertainment industry.

When it was revealed James Gunn had been fired from Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the news sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry for weeks. It completely overshadowed a lot, including the fact that Gunn was coming on board to direct The Suicide Squad, which was announced much later on. According to the director, he started to hear about offers almost immediately, which led to The Suicide Squad. Gunn had this to say about taking on the DC project.

"The studios, for the most part, said, 'We'd love to have you.' They called within the first two days. But I didn't believe it. That's the thing that I have to be honest about. On some theoretical level, I was like, 'Well, maybe I do have a future.' I'm a fairly logic-oriented person and that helped, but emotionally, there was not a whole lot there to hold onto. That was good for me, too, because what I needed to do was stop making my career be what makes me worthwhile and start making me just be OK as myself. That is what I concentrated on. I concentrated on the fun. The Suicide Squad, it just instantly started flowing. I don't think I've had as much fun writing a script since maybe Dawn of the Dead. That's what this whole movie has been like."

Writing The Suicide Squad and being given a blank canvas has obviously been a lot of fun for James Gunn. The director has slowly started getting back into the world of social media and teasing DC fans with what they can expect with his take on the characters. With that being said, Gunn is bringing out some pretty obscure characters while keeping some from the first movie around and teasing all of this on social media.

James Gunn has a talent of taking some comic book characters that the general public doesn't know much about and bringing them to the big screen in a satisfying way. There is no doubt that The Suicide Squad is a great choice for Gunn and it's going to be very interesting to see what he does with the franchise before returning to the MCU to take on Guardians of the Galaxy 3. While things looked rocky at first, it seems everything has worked out even better than Gunn could have ever imagined.

It is believed The Suicide Squad will begin production soon, possibly this summer. However, we are still waiting for concrete confirmation. Regardless, James Gunn will more than likely bring some of his MCU secret keeping skills with him to DC, which means we might not see as much leaked set photos when the time comes. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. You can read the rest of the interview with James Gunn over at Deadline.