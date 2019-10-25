James Gunn's The Suicide Squad remains something of a mystery. While we know the Guardians of the Galaxy director is going to change things up quite a bit when compared to its 2016 predecessor, details on the movie are scarce. Now, Joel Kinnaman, who will reprise his role as Rick Flag in the sequel/soft reboot, has shed some light on what to expect, and viewers should expect Gunn to bring the funny.

Joel Kinnaman is currently promoting his new Apple TV+ series, For All Mankind. During a recent interview, he was asked about his upcoming return in The Suicide Squad. Specifically, what James Gunn brings to the table. Kinnaman couldn't dive too far into specifics, but he says this feels like he's shooting his first comedy. Here's what the actor had to say about it.

"He's an incredible guy. He's written a fantastic script. It's so funny...I feel like I'm shooting my first comedy. There are a lot of really funny people there. It's like a learning experience. I'm around a lot of incredibly funny people."

Those who have seen either of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, or any of James Gunn's other work for that matter, shouldn't be too surprised to hear this. Gunn likes to inject humor into his projects, regardless of the genre he's working in. Plus, it's worth noting that there are several funny people amongst this movie's massive cast. Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live) and Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2), just to name a few. Still, it's at least telling in that we know Gunn is, for lack of a better phrase, sticking to his guns on this one.

Plot details for the movie are currently being kept under wraps. We know several other cast members, such as Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, will be returning. Beyond that, newcomers such as Idris Elba, John Cena, Alice Braga, Peter Capaldi and Michael Rooker, amongst others, are getting in on the action this time around. We also know Warner Bros. offered Gunn pretty much whatever he wanted within the DC universe, and he decided to take on The Suicide Squad. So that's no small thing.

Warner Bros. is hoping to continue its recent hot streak with DC Films. Aquaman, Shazam and Joker (especially Joker) have all proved to be hits in the wake of Justice League, which served as a critical and commercial disappointment. David Ayer's Suicide Squad was financially successful, bringing in $746 million globally. But the movie failed to connect with critics and divided fans. The studio is undoubtedly hoping to recapture that same financial success, mixed in with a little more critical love this time around. The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021. This news comes to us via Variety.