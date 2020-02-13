Some new photos from The Suicide Squad have surfaced online and they may hint at the arrival of a certain DC Comics villain by the name of Bane. Granted, getting to Bane from the photos takes a bit of connecting the dots and perhaps a little bit of tinfoil hat speculation. But, given what has been glimpsed from the set of director James Gunn's latest, we can't say it's impossible.

The photos in question surfaced on social media as filming on the DC adaptation has been underway in Panama. We recently got our first glimpse at Margot Robbie's new Harley Quinn look from the very same filming location. Several photos of a red, yellow and blue flag that is being used on the set have also been revealed thanks to some onlookers who shared the pictures on Twitter. The flag, it appears, could signify that The Suicide Squad will take us to Santa Prisca, a fictional location within the DC universe.

Fans of Batman lore may know that Santa Prisca happens to be home to Pena Duro, the prison that Bane hails from in the pages of DC Comics. The prison is housed in the fictional Caribbean nation. Bane was born and raised in said prison, which is also where he gets hooked on the drug Venom. Now, this flag may just be an Easter egg. It's possible that James Gunn could have written Santa Prisca as a location into the script and has no intention of bringing Bane into the fold, or even mentioning Pera Duro. At the same time, it's just enough to place this within the realm of reasonable speculation. Granted, it's a bit of a reach, but it's possible.

Another option that DC fans have suggested is that this could point to the Koba Cult, a more obscure group of villains that could serve as adversaries of Task Force X. What we know for sure is that Dave Bautista, who is close friends with James Gunn and previously worked with him on the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, has expressed his desire to play Bane. Though, he did reveal that he had to pass up on a DC role as well, and he was said to be in talks for The Suicide Squad at one point or another. So don't get your hopes up for a Bautista Bane.

This movie will serve as a follow-up to 2016's Suicide Squad, but it's been billed as more of a reboot than a sequel. Plot details remain under wraps, but the cast includes Idris Elba, John Cena, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi and Michael Rooker, with Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) returning. The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021. Be sure to check out the set photos from the DCVERSO Twitter account and speculate away.