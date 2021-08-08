The Suicide Squad unsurprisingly came in at number one at this weekend's box office after bringing in $26.5 million. James Gunn's long-awaited movie featuring some of DC Comics' stable of villains was able to break a record for the highest-earning R-rated opening during the pandemic. With that being said, the opening is also a franchise worst. The Suicide Squadis currently streaming on HBO Max, which most definitely stole some box office thunder, but several analysts are pointing to another reason why the latest DC movie is underperforming and a lot of it has to do with the first time the characters were introduced on the big screen.

David Ayer's Suicide Squad (2016) was a box office monster, earning $746.8 million worldwide. However, it was panned by fans and critics. The decision to bring James Gunn on board to revamp the villains has been deemed a great choice by the studio, but it appears that some fans still feel burned by the 2016 movie. Another problem for The Suicide Squad is its hard R rating, which may turn some parents off from allowing their children under the age of 18 to see the movie.

Disney's The Jungle Cruise took the second position this weekend after bringing in $15.6 million. While the movie is down 55% from last weekend, it is faring much better than analysts previously predicted, which could be attributed to the fact that Disney+ charges extra money to stream it from home. M. Night Shyamalan's Old came in at number three at the box office with $4.1 million and is continuing to receive a large push from word-of-mouth advertising. The plot follows a group of people who find themselves aging rapidly on a secluded beach.

Black Widow came in number four at movie theaters this weekend after taking in $4 million. To date, the latest offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has earned $350.8 million since debuting in theaters and Disney+ five weeks ago. Stillwater took the fifth spot with $2.8 million. The movie, which is receiving positive reviews from viewers and critics, is directed by Tom McCarthy, based on a script he co-wrote with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré. The Green Knight took in $2.5 million, which landed it in the sixth position.

Snake Eyes: A G.I. Joe Origins came in at number seven this weekend after earning $1.6 million. To date, the latest from the G.I. Joe franchise has brought in $28.8 million. Escape Room: Tournament of Champions took the eighth position after bringing in $1.25 million. The thriller has received mixed reviews from critics and viewers since opening in theaters four weeks ago. F9: The Fast Saga and The Boss Baby: Family Business took the ninth and tenth spots with $1.2 million and $740K, respectively. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.