As we speed through summer, The Suicide Squad is nearing release and James Gunn is not passing up any opportunity to praise his soft reboot of David Ayer's Suicide Squad (2016). From releasing gory teasers that show the twisted side of these hilarious but deadly supervillains to tweeting graphic posters featuring the cast in their ridiculously cool attires from the film, James Gunn wants the audience fully pumped before the film hits theaters this August.

In a recent promo shoot for a Canadian theater chain, James Gunn went NSFW to let the audience know what they would be in for when they watch The Suicide Squad in theaters.

"We can't wait for you to experience The Suicide Squad the way it was meant to be seen: on a screen so big it will make your f-ing eyeballs explode with joy"

James Gunn didn't hesitate in dropping the F-Bomb for the promo which will run in a Canadian theater chain, adding to the promised graphic language and scenes audiences would see throughout the film.

Recorded #TheSuicideSquad bits for theater chains yesterday. The chains, from all over the world, ask for specific stuff. One chain in Canada asked for the following. 😂 pic.twitter.com/45SN4g1Uq9 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 21, 2021

The Suicide Squad has officially been Rated R for "strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity". The Suicide Squad will be the first R-Rated film set in DC Extended Universe chronology to release in theaters. Earlier this year, Zack Snyder's Justice League was released as a Rated R version of Justice League (2017) on HBO Max. The Suicide Squad has already been screened specially for the cast members this May and their reactions align with what James Gunn is promising the audience.

Michael Rooker, a frequent collaborator of James Gunn who plays Savant in the film agreed to the fact that The Suicide Squad is meant to be watched on a big screen in nearby movie theaters. Rooker attended the screening with co-star Nathan Fillion

Actor Flula Borg, who plays Javelin in the film also praised Gunn for his amazing direction. Reacting to the screening, Borg tweeted, "AHHHH!!! I have just viewed The Suicide Squad at a screening and my Brains and Heart could not handle the DOPENESS!! Prepare [Yourself] for an ABSOLUTE [GENIUS] CREATION from ﻿﻿ James Gunn"

AHHHH!!! I have just viewed #TheSuicideSquad at a screening and my Brains and Heart could not handle the DOPENESS!! Prepare Youself for an ABSOLUTE GENIE CREATION from @JamesGunn!! @SuicideSquadWB — Flula Borg (@flula) May 22, 2021

The Suicide Squad will release in theaters on August 6, 2021. The film will be made available to stream on HBO Max for the first thirty days of its release as part of Warner Bros. decision to simultaneously release its 2021 films in theaters and via its streamer. The film, written and directed by James Gunn, will feature an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Peter Capaldi, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Peter Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, with Steve Agee, with Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis.

In The Suicide Squad, Viola Davis prepares a new iteration of her infamous Task Force X, comprised of villainous prisoners of Belle Reeve penitentiary, to destroy a Nazi-era prison laboratory located on a South American island administered and governed by a military dictator. The squad, led and guided by Colonel Rick Flag and including Captain Boomerang, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Polka-Dot Man, and the crazy Harley Quinn, will take on mercenaries, military adversaries, guerrilla forces, and an unexpected "Kaiju-shit" in this search and destroy mission while Waller has her hands on the detonators to explode the government chips in their necks.