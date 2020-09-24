David Ayer's original Suicide Squad film from 2016 may not have won any critics over, but it did introduce some of the most bizarre characters from DC Comics to the big screen. One such character was Captain Boomerang, a notorious Flash villain played with wild-eyed relish by Australian actor Jai Courtney. In an interview with Collider, Courtney explained his character of Boomerang in James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad sequel/reboot is still the "same sh*tbag liability," as from the first film, who has to deal with a bunch of obscure new characters ripped straight from the comics.

"It's a big-ass movie again, as was the first. It's cool to see a bunch of new characters and characters [Gunn has] plucked from the depths of the canon, which is cool and just kind of different and interesting. James likes creatures and monsters and things as well. I felt like there was an injection of that kind of stuff with this take on it. It's very funny. It's what you've come to expect from this kind of film. People are going to have a great time with it."

The upcoming The Suicide Squad will have only a tenuous connection with Ayer's film, and many of the characters from that movie will be missing in Gunn's film, most prominently Will Smith as Deadshot. While Jai Courtney expressed sadness over not having the OG gang back together again, he explained that The Suicide Squad is not meant to be a "strict sequel".

"It's sad to see some of my castmates not involved, but i'm so thrilled to welcome a whole bunch more in. And I think it frees up the direction in which this franchise can take. It cracked things open in a way that we now won't know what to expect from the next time. That's cool for something like Suicide Squad. It's not necessarily even a strict sequel, is the truth. It's different, man, but people are gonna' have a ball with it. I hope it's massively successful."

All the cast members who have commented on The Suicide Squad so far have praised James Gunn's sensibilities for the project, and the humor he had managed to inject into the franchise. Hopefully, fans will be able to enjoy that humor in August next year without any further delays in the film's release.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad features an ensemble cast consisting of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian, as Polka-Dot Man, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Mayling NG as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Steve Agee as King Shark, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker, Taika Waititi and Storm Reid. The film is expected to arrive in theaters on August 6, 2021. This news was first reported at Collider.