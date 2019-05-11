Benicio del Toro is reportedly being eyed for the main villain role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. Gunn and del Toro have worked together in the past with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, so that part seems logical since they already have a working relationship. The director reportedly already has most of the cast lined up for The Suicide Squad, which means some official news should be dropping soon.

According to sources, Benicio Del Toro is playing a character who is known only as "The Mayor" at this point. There isn't any further information on the mysterious villain other than the fact that he is an "irascible old warrior who lives for war." While the description is rather vague, which is more than likely on purpose, it certainly sounds like a villain role. The source goes on to say Antonio Banderas was at one time considered for the role. This information has not been officially confirmed by the studio at this time.

It's important to look at James Gunn's Marvel Cinematic Universe crew and The Suicide Squad casting news thus far. Dave Bautista was rumored for a long time to have been taking on a role in the movie, but he reportedly does not have time to do it because of his busy schedule. John Cena is supposedly the actor taking over the role originally meant for Bautista. Additionally, it was recently reported Guardians of the Galaxy actor Michael Rooker is on board for the role of King Shark. However, the actor posted on social media that the report is false.

With that being said, Benicio del Toro may really be in talks for The Suicide Squad, but it isn't looking good when compared to the rest of James Gunn's buddies from the MCU. The director is more than likely trying to shy away from using some of the same actors he has worked with in the MCU over at DC and Warner Bros. There's no rules about actors appearing in the MCU and in DC projects, but Gunn may want to keep it separated to avoid MCU vs. DC comparisons, which are going to be inevitable no matter what.

The Suicide Squad is ramping up to begin production soon, so it's only a matter of time before we get some official news from James Gunn and the studio involving the casting process. So far, it looks like the movie is going to star Idris Elba (who may or may not be playing Deathstroke), John Cena, David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher), and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. It has not been confirmed Robbie is attached to the movie at this point and the same can be said for Benicio del Toro. This news was first reported by Geeks Worldwide.