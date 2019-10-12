Some leaked images from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad have found their way online. The director has been teasing the movie for months now and we finally have a look at some new heroes. However, according to Gunn, not all of the new characters are going to make it out of the movie alive. This makes sense when looking at the project's title, but many are wondering which characters will prove to be the winners when all the dust clears.

Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, Flula Borg, Mayling Ng, and Sean Gunn are all present in the latest image from The Suicide Squad. Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang is also present in the photo. While we don't know who a lot of these actors are playing, they might not end up having a big role in the grand scheme of things. James Gunn has teased that not everybody in the massive cast will end up making it out alive by the time the credits roll.

Sean Gunn is shown wearing motion capture attire, so it's believed he will be taking on a CGI character for The Suicide Squad. Nathan Fillion could be Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, which has been rumored for some time now, or Blackguard. Pete Davidson could be Savant, while Flula Borg appears to be Javelin and Mayling Ng appears to be playing Mongal. This is all speculation, but the images give us a better idea of what James Gunn is going for this time around with his first DC and Warner Bros. project.

Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang seems to have more of a mellow look for The Suicide Squad. As for Sean Gunn, there have been more than a few reports suggesting that he is going to play Weasel. Everything is all brand-new and exciting for James Gunn, who is used to working within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans are excited to see Gunn flex his muscles with a new franchise and an entire different cast of characters. Many are hoping that the director is able to bring some of the emotional aspects from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to The Suicide Squad.

James Gunn was famously fired by Disney last year, only to be rehired less than a year later. Within that time, the director signed on to take The Suicide Squad. David Ayer was behind the camera for the first installment and while his take on the characters was a box office success, it was not a critical success at all. DC fans were not happy about the way the movie supported the characters and many were disappointed to see Jared Leto's Joker character reduced to just a few short scenes after he was the main villain to be advertised. You can check out the first images from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad below, thanks to Just Jared.