This morning, DC Comics and Warner Bros. confirmed they are skipping the impending San Diego [email protected] Event, which could be perceived as sad news. Until you learn that DC is throwing its own At-Home virtual convention for fans. It's going to be one big epic party. And it's free. Now we have confirmation that James Gunn will be bringing his entire cast of The Suicide Squad into homes across the world for this celebration of all things DC, including movies, TV shows, video games and, of course, comics.

James Gunn made the exciting announcement himself today, following the official press release regarding the DC FanDome event shared by Warner Bros. He offers a short teaser for the convention. He also had this to say in regards to participating alongside his All-Star cast of A-List talent.

"Verified. I cannot wait for this; the cast and I will be there and we're planning so much cool stuff. Link in my bio for more info. #TheSuicideSquad #DCFanDome."

Warner Bros. and DC are bringing a virtual cavalcade of exciting shows and movies to this stay-at-home event. Included in the line-up of confirmed attendees are Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the SnyderCut of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984.

There is also no mention of David Ayer bringing his cut of Suicide Squad to couches across the nation. But we should expect some surprises to be packed into this epic event. DC Comics had this to say about the FanDome convention.

"Welcome to DC Fandome! A mega, 24-hour immersive virtual fan experience which brings the universe of DC to life and features the stars, filmmakers and creators behind it's biggest films, TV series, games and comics. Join fans from all 7 continents for the largest gathering of talent, announcements and content reveals in the history of DC."

Save the date and prep your cosplay! On Saturday, August 22, starting at 10 a.m. PDT, Warner Bros. will welcome fans everywhere into the DC FanDome, a free virtual fan experience where no badge is required. Imagine all the Super Heroes and Super-Villains you've ever loved finally coming together in one place to celebrate DC's past, present and future.

Accessible for 24 hours at DCFanDome.com, the global event will immerse fans into the DC Multiverse, with new announcements from WB Games, Film and TV, and comics, as well as an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series.