John Cena may finally be joining the cast of a major comic book movie. Warner Bros. is currently on a hot streak with their DC universe, following the success of both Aquaman and Shazam at the box office. They're looking to continue that success with their upcoming slate. That includes The Suicide Squad, which is positioned as a reboot of the franchise (even though it will feature several of the same characters from 2016's Suicide Squad). Now, it looks like one of the new characters will be played by Cena.

According to a new report, John Cena, the WWE superstar turned actor, is in talks to join the cast of The Suicide Squad in a currently unspecified role. This would mark Cena's first foray into the world of superhero movies. While his early acting exploits were largely relegated to B-level action movies, such as The Marine or 12 Rounds, Cena has been on a run lately. In 2018, he starred in the acclaimed comedy Blockers as well as Bumblebee, which may very well have saved the Transformers franchise from itself.

The Suicide Squad became an instantly intriguing project once Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was brought on board to write and direct what, prior to his involvement, was billed as Suicide Squad 2. Warner Bros. scooped up Gunn after Disney fired him from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, only to rehire him again recently. Gunn will bring back a few familiar faces, such as Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Still, the project has been described as a "total reboot."

Idris Elba was originally brought on board to replace Will Smith as Deadshot. However, it was recently revealed that James Gunn and the studio decided it would be best to have Elba play a new character entirely. While many details are being kept under wraps for the time being, it's been reported that Ratcatcher, Polka-Dot Man, Peacemaker and King Shark will be brought into the fold. Ratcatcher will be gender-swapped and become a woman, and a previous reported indicated that Gunn envisions Dave Bautista as Peacemaker. So perhaps Cena could be Polka-Dot Man or King Shark? That's purely speculative at this point, given that no details were revealed about who he's in talks to play.

Production on the movie is set to begin this fall, which means we should be hearing more news on casting in the coming months. Should John Cena's deal close, this movie will have an absolutely stacked cast from top to bottom. And there are still several key roles that need to be filled, leaving in more room to pad this thing out. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. The Suicide Squad is currently set to arrive in theaters on August 6, 2021. This news was first reported by Variety.