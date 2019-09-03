The cast for The Suicide Squad continues to fill out, as a former Doctor and a current SNL star have just joined the growing ensemble. It's come to light that Peter Capaldi, known best for his role on Doctor Who, as well as Pete Davidson, one of the most popular cast members of Saturday Night Live, are both on deck for the DC Comics adaptation. Though, in different capacities, it would seem.

According to a new report, Oscar-winner Peter Capaldi has signed on for an as-of-yet-unspecified role in the James Gunn-directed movie. Pete Davidson, meanwhile, is said to be in negotiations for a small cameo. While Capaldi sounds like a done deal, Davidson will have to squeeze this in between breaks from the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live and the deal hasn't closed yet. Even if it does, Pete Davidson will be a relatively small player in what is proving to be a massive, star-studded event in the DC Films universe.

The massive cast already includes familiar faces such as Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) and Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn). A slew of new cast members includes David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher and John Cena as Peacemaker and Idris Elba, who's role remains a mystery. Though, he was originally going to replace Will Smith as Deadshot. Storm Reid will play his daughter. Comedian Steve Agee will be voicing King Shark, while Flula Borg is on board in a mystery role, as is Nathan Fillion. To top it all off, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is also said to have a role, which he's squeezing into his busy schedule somehow. Needless to say, that's an impressive lineup and the addition of Peter Capaldi only serves to bolster it.

This serves as something of a sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad, which was directed by David Ayer. While that movie was a huge commercial success, bringing in $746 million at the worldwide box office, it wasn't a hit with critics, to say the very least of it, and moviegoers were divided. So, Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn was brought in to write and direct this next entry, which was at one point billed as a total reboot. While it's clear this will still be connected to the previous outing, it's also clear that Gunn is going to bring many new elements to the table.

Plot details remain under wraps, but filming is expected to begin this month. With any luck, we'll get some sort of official update, and maybe even a plot synopsis, from Warner Bros. once filming gets underway. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. The Suicide Squad is set to arrive in theaters on August 6, 2021. This news comes to us via Deadline.