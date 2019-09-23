Some of The Suicide Squad cast united with James Gunn over the weekend. The director posted a picture of himself with a partial list of the actors involved in the project. When asked by a fan over the weekend when production was going to start, Gunn replied by saying that he had already started, though it's unclear which part of the process the project is in now. Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie is currently taking care of reshoots for the Birds of Prey movie, so she was not with the cast in the new image shared by Gunn.

Firefly's Nathan Fillion is shown alongside Ant-Man's David Dastmalchian, Guardians of the Galaxy's Sean Gunn, Pitch Perfect's Flula Borg, Daniela Melchior, Mayling Ng, and Jennifer Holland. James Gunn said, "Hanging out with part of The Suicide Squad team this weekend. What a great group of people!" The director is clearly excited to finally get to work on the movie, though it won't hit theaters until summer 2021. DC fans are also excited to see what Gunn is going to deliver with an expanded cast.

David Ayer's Suicide Squad was a critical flop, but it was a monster at the box office. Additionally, it launched Harley Quinn's profile, thanks to Margot Robbie's performance in the movie. A sequel was talked about right after the first installment hit theaters in 2016, though it took a little while to materialize. When James Gunn was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2018, DC and Warner Bros. approached him about The Suicide Squad. After he agreed to come on board, he was rehired by Disney to come back and take on the final Guardians installment.

The full cast of The Suicide Squad includes Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis and Joel Kinnaman from the original movie with a ton of newcomers. Michael Rooker, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Idris Elba, Storm Reid, John Cena Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, and Peter Capaldi are also set to star in the upcoming movie. As for who everybody is playing, that is very much a mystery at this time, which has been amplified since James Gunn said most of the reporting on the subject has been inaccurate, even calling out major news outlets.

The Suicide Squad is gearing up to hit theaters on August 6th, 2021. James Gunn took nearly a year off of social media after Disney let him go, so fans are happy to see him back sharing updates after the lengthy break. Gunn does a good job of interacting with fans on social media from dealing with rumors to fan theories and the long-running Guardians of the Galaxy Easter Egg hunt. Most importantly, he is there to set the record straight, which everybody appreciates. You can check out James Gunn's Instagram image of The Suicide Squad cast.