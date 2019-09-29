James Gunn is getting to work on The Suicide Squad. The director just revealed that most of the characters featured in the highly anticipated project hail from the iconic 1980s comic run. In addition, he also shared a new photo of the cast, plus Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 star Pom Klementieff, after they all checked out a screening of Joker. It's easy to see that Gunn is eager to get to work and share what he has been up to with DC fans.

The Suicide Squad is shaping up to be pretty huge for James Gunn. In honor of production starting, the director was given an original comic from his agent, which he posted on social media. This obviously led to some questions about the upcoming movie. As usual, Gunn had no problem responding to a fan question about the characters and their source material origins. He had this to say.

"The original Squad was a group of adventurers, soldiers, and scientists, who explored and battled anomalous events. Ostrander introduced the idea of the Dirty Dozen with disposable, second-rate supervillains. King Shark didn't enter the team till the 2000s. (Our) movie takes elements from all those timelines but is especially indebted to Ostrander (and Kim Yale)."

James Gunn seems to be somewhat downplaying the addition of King Shark to The Suicide Squad. The character is a rather recent addition to the comic series and fans seem to really want to see him on the big screen. With that being said, DC fans may very well be in for a letdown when all is said and done, though it has been rumored that Steve Agee has taken on the role. We do not have a casting confirmation at this time.

In regard to casting, James Gunn has pointed out that much of the speculation has been false. It appears that the director has taken some of his secret keeping talents from Marvel Studios and brought it over to Warner Bros. Gunn has no problem answering fan questions on social media, but he is still keeping everything tightly under wraps, which should make for a satisfying release when The Suicide Squad hits theaters in 2021.

Since production has officially started on The Suicide Squad, we should expect some set photos to come our way in the near future. Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie can be spotted in James Gunn's latest cast photo, so one would assume that she has finished off her Birds of Prey reshoots. Regardless, some new information about the highly anticipated movie should be coming down the line soon, either officially from Gunn and the studio, or through leaked set photos and video. While we wait, you can check out James Gunn's Instagram account for the comic book source material and the latest cast photo below.