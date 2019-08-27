Taika Waititi is taking a trip from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the DC universe for his latest gig. It's come to light that the filmmaker has landed a role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which is expected to begin production next month. As for who Waititi will be playing in the DCEU or how big his role will be? That remains a mystery, but this is yet another huge player in the Marvel universe making a trip to the other side of the aisle for this project.

According to a new report, Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, is in talks for an undisclosed role in The Suicide Squad. The DC Comics adaptation is being directed by James Gunn, who previously helmed both Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel Studios. Gunn scored this gig after being fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, before he was eventually re-hired in something of a dramatic turn of events. Gunn also penned the screenplay for Warner Bros. upcoming comic book movie.

The report notes that a table for The Suicide Squad is scheduled for September 11, with shooting set to begin on September 23. That cast, for what it's worth, is already stacked. It includes returning members such as Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) and Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn). The new cast includes Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher and John Cena as Peacemaker. Additionally, David Dastmalchian, another MCU star (Ant-MAn and the Wasp) will star as Polka Dot Man, with Idris Elba, who plays Heimdall in the Thor movies, on board in a mystery role. Flula Borg and Steve Agee (another MCU alum) are also part of the ensemble.

Even though Taika Waititi is known best for his skills as a director, he's also done quite a bit of work in front of the camera. In addition to directing the vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows, Waititi also starred in one of the lead roles. He's also set to appear as an imaginary version of Adolf Hitler in this fall's Jojo Rabbit. Waititi also portrayed Korg in both Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame. One would assume his role in The Suicide Squad would make use of his strong comedic sensibilities.

Taika Waititi, meanwhile, is incredibly busy. He'll be promoting his latest, Jojo Rabbit, which hits theaters this fall, while also prepping to shoot his new movie Next Goal Wins around that same time. All the while, he's got Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be a massive undertaking and is expected to shoot in early 2020. This is just one more thing on his already impressive and growing resume. The Suicide Squad is set to arrive in theaters on August 6, 2021. This news comes to us via Deadline.