James Gunn is tearing Tommy Wiseau apart by not including him in the official cast list for The Suicide Squad, so the filmmaker behind The Room has apparently cast himself. Recently, Gunn posted an image on social media revealing the complete list of names who've been cast in prominent roles in the upcoming DCEU movie. Both confirming the returns of some names from the original and introducing plenty of newcomers, the cast list is practically a who's who of Hollywood stars. However, one key name is missing from that list, as Tommy Wiseau's name is nowhere to be found.

In a parody image posted to his official Twitter account, Tommy Wiseau edits the cast list provided by Gunn to have it include his own name. While Wiseau didn't provide a caption, the picture certainly speaks for itself. In between John Cena and Joaquin Cosio, Wiseau's name shines brightly, and it's certainly amusing to think about how people would respond if this were the actual image originally posted by Gunn. Unfortunately for Jai Courtney, however, his spot on the list was axed to make room for Wiseau, meaning there might not be a Captain Boomerang in Wiseau's fantasy version of The Suicide Squad.

Of course, Courtney will in fact be in the movie when it is released in 2021, as confirmed in Gunn's original image. Also reprising their roles from the first Suicide Squad movie from 2016 are Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. While the exact roles the other names will be playing weren't confirmed, some of them had previously been reported to be up for certain parts. This includes Steve Agee as King Shark, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Other big names like Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Taika Waititi, and Michael Rooker also star.

This is not the first time Wiseau has volunteered himself for a part in a DC movie. The actor and director has previously campaigned for a role as the Joker, going so far as to make an audition tape in clown make-up with The Room co-star Greg Sestero playing Bruce Wayne. Despite his best efforts, the character will instead by played by Joaquin Phoenix the next time we see him in the standalone movie Joker. Wiseau has also tried to get himself involved with WWE without success, although seeing him in a wrestling ring would undeniably be an awesome moment. As far as when we can see Wiseau again, the filmmaker is currently working on a giant shark horror movie called Big Shark, though it's unclear when it will be released.

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is set to be released on Aug. 6, 2021. Time will tell how it compares to the 2016 iteration from David Ayer, but in any case, we probably shouldn't bet on seeing Wiseau appear. Wiseau's parody cast list comes to us from Tommy Wiseau on Twitter.