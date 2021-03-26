In conjunction with the release of The Suicide Squad trailer, several posters have now been released teasing director James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, warning us all not to get too attached. The posters stick with the glorious grindhouse-style that has been such a standout on many of the posters for the movie so far, with each vibrant artwork focussing on a different character, including the likes of Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, Michael Rooker as Savant and John Cena's Peacemaker, among others.

Along with the release of The Suicide Squad character posters, a new, ensemble poster has also been released, giving us a good look at the likes of Harley Quinn, Rick Flagg and King Shark, and once again teasing the rich, flamboyant, explosive action that is sure to make Gunn's first DC outing an absolute delight.

Don't get too attached. Watch Amanda Waller, Captain Boomerang, Savant, and Weasel in #TheSuicideSquad trailer online now! pic.twitter.com/yGSI5VCqY2 — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) March 26, 2021

Several of these characters have never been seen on the silver screen before, including Idris Elba's Robert DuBois AKA Bloodsport, a Kryptonite bullet wielding mercenary with a technologically advanced suit that only he can use. John Cena's Peacemaker meanwhile has been described by the actor himself as a "douchey Captain America." The posters also showcase Michael Rooker's Savant, a vigilante computer hacker, Sean Gunn's Weasel who is literally just, well, an anthropomorphic weasel, and even King Shark.

A sort-of reboot-slash-sequel to David Ayer's 2016 comic book venture, Suicide Squad, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad once again brings together some of the DC universe's best and baddest, with the imprisoned convicts of Belle Reve penitentiary sent as members of "Task Force X" to the South American island of Corto Maltese. Their mission, destroy Jotunheim, a Nazi-era prison and laboratory which held political prisoners and conducted experiments.

Don't get too attached. Watch Ratcatcher 2, King Shark, Colonel Rick Flag, and Thinker in #TheSuicideSquad trailer online now! pic.twitter.com/Ygl5eNxnv4 — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) March 26, 2021

As for the members of the titular anti-hero and villain gang, several few familiar faces including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang are all returning and will reprise their respective roles from the first Suicide Squad.

Alongside them will be a lot of new faces, with the rest of the team made up of David Mastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Pete Davidson as Black Guard, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Mayling Ng as Mongal, and Steve Agee as King Shark, alongside Elba, Cena, Melchior, Rooker, and Gunn.

Try not to get too attached to any of them though, as Gunn has previously revealed that Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Entertainment had given him "full freedom to kill anyone" in the movie. Something that, while entertaining for audiences, does not bode well for the cast of characters, but does mean they will likely live up to their name.

Gunn has also assured audiences that, unlike Ayer's attempt at adapting the characters, he has been allowed to tell the story of The Suicide Squad untethered by any studio interference. "100% more shark (and no holds barred in any way). [Later adding] No holds barred means I wasn't constrained by the formulas of most tentpole films OR budget OR rating," Gunn said. "YES sometimes those constraints can be a help, so I was committed to first & foremost telling a tight story about unlovable characters we could love."

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released theatrically and on the streaming platform HBO Max in the United States on August 6, 2021. John Cena's Peacemaker will also receive his own spin-off television series, which is set to debut on HBO Max in January 2022. This comes to us from the official Twitter account for The Suicide Squad.