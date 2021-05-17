James Gunn's upcoming DC project The Suicide Squad is coming up fast and is already one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Over the past several months, Gunn has been hyping his movie online through interviews and tweets as he teases the film. One thing that he has been most adamant about is that most of the characters in the movie will die, which makes sense. Unfortunately, some people have reacted to this by sending threats at Gunn over potentially having to watch their favorite character die. "This morning on IG: 'This is a threat. If you kill (character name redacted) I will hatecrime you.' Every. Single. Day," he said on Twitter in reaction to an article about the threats he receives.

James Gunn earlier said in an interview with Den of Geek that "The first thing I had to do was ignore the potential blowback from killing a character... I'm just the servant of the story, so whatever the story says is what I'm going to do, no matter what the repercussions are for anything. I believe in the truth of the story. I believe that there was a story out there that needed to be told that I don't have any control over." In other words, he was aware early on that there would be people who reacted poorly to his narrative decisions. But even knowing that threats would sent his way, that didn't make it any easier. In response to his latest tweet, one fan said, "Sometimes I'm amazed anyone has the sheer perseverance left to make popular media. My hat's off to you!" Gunn responded by saying.

If you read the comments below this thread, they’re someone around the average of 75 or 50 positive to 1 negative - too many artists get bogged down in the negative ones & grow numb to the positive ones. I try not to get bogged down in either & stay focused on what I love to do. https://t.co/sD8DMzqwgM — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 15, 2021

"If you read the comments below this thread, they're someone around the average of 75 or 50 positive to 1 negative - too many artists get bogged down in the negative ones & grow numb to the positive ones. I try not to get bogged down in either & stay focused on what I love to do."

The Suicide Squad will most certainly be a blood bath, and Gunn is simply doing his best to prepare fans for that reality. Due to the sheer size of the cast, fans will watch perhaps dozens of their favorite DC characters get killed off in outlandish ways. Even though fans will inevitably get attached to certain characters (King Shark in particular took the internet by storm post trailer debut), it gives them no right to send threats to the artist. Gunn did say that the threats are greatly dwarfed by the amount of positive comments from fans, but receiving any threat is sure to take a toll emotionally.

The Suicide Squad will star Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg (all four of which are reprising their roles from 2016's Suicide Squad), Idris Elba as Bloodsport, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos, Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker (who will return as the character in the upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker), Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role (rumored to be the original Ratcatcher/Ratcatcher 2's father). The Suicide Squad will release in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.