James Gunn has shared a new poster for The Suicide Squad. Gunn's DC Comics adaptation has largely remained mysterious throughout production but the curtain was pulled back during DC FanDome over the weekend. While the event may be over, Gunn, who serves as the writer and director of the movie, shared another new poster that reveals the new Task Force X lineup. The filmmaker also assures that we are in for a massacre come summer 2021.

Taking to Twitter, James Gunn shared the new poster which sees the title card surrounded by logos for all of the characters who will be included in the reboot/sequel. A major part of the movie's DC FanDome panel was finally confirming who everyone in the massive cast is playing and this poster leans heavily on that. It is extremely colorful and vibrant. Gunn shared the poster with the following caption.

"#DCFanDome is over, but #TheSuicideSquad lives on... at least until a good amount of them get massacred in August 2021. I can't tell you guys how moved & grateful I am by all your support & compliments yesterday. Thank you!"

Several major characters from 2016's Suicide Squad are returning including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. But James Gunn has added a lot of firepower, or perhaps cannon fodder, to his entry in the DCEU. New cast members include Idris Elba as Bloodsport, David Mastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Pete Davidson as Black Guard, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Michael Rooker as Savant, Mayling Ng as Mongal and Steve Agee will be playing King Shark. It is undoubtedly a stacked lineup.

While much of the plot is still under wraps it seems fans shouldn't get too attached to any of these characters. No trailer has been revealed yet but a behind-the-scenes featurette was also revealed that gave us our first taste of The Suicide Squad. We are going to be in for something remarkably different than what we got in 2016. That much is clear. Suicide Squad was hugely successful, from a financial standpoint, bringing in $746 million and winning an Oscar. But it was not received well critically. When James Gunn was briefly fired from directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by Disney, Warner Bros. was quick to scoop him up for the sequel, which at one point was described as a total reboot.

Fortunately, production wrapped before the shutdown earlier this year and Gunn has assured that they remain on track. Other DC Films projects coming down the pipeline include Wonder Woman 1984, which is set to arrive in October, as well as The Batman, Black Adam, Shazam 2 and The Flash. The Suicide Squad is currently set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021. Be sure to check out the new poster from James Gunn's Twitter.