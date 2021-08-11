Even before its completion, filmmaker, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad was making the rounds of the internet based on rumors of how much more dark and gory it was going to be than regular superhero movies. Early reviews have confirmed that the film does indeed make good use of its "R" rating to tell an extremely violent and bloody tale of a gang of desperadoes who could die at any moment.

In a recent interview with THR, James Gunn revealed that he had always been upfront with Warner studios about the twisted nature of the story he wanted to tell, which originally had an even darker ending.

"The [original] pitch was almost exactly what the movie was. There's actually a little bit of a darker ending to the pitch that changed, but besides that, everything was exactly the same. It was just as edgy as it is in the movie itself."

Considering the number of messed-up things we get to see in The Suicide Squad, it is difficult to imagine what Gunn had planned for the ending that could have been even worse. Perhaps instead of some members of the squad surviving, they all died.

Still, despite toning down the ending, comic book movie fans are enjoying how completely off-the-chain Gunn's vision for The Suicide Squad is, and the way the film has reinvented several characters like Rick Flag and Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, from their first appearance in filmmaker David Ayer's 2016 feature, Suicide Squad. Fans have long been trash-talking one Suicide Squad film against the other on the internet, but according to Gunn, there had never been any bad blood between Ayer and himself over ownership of the franchise.

"David is an extraordinary filmmaker and an extraordinary human being. So I have his back, but he had my back from the beginning. When it was announced that I was making the movie, he came out immediately in support of me. So he's really been the gracious one, and we're very similar in that way, I think."

With The Suicide Squad getting Gunn some of the best critical reviews of his career, and the film opening well at the box office, it can be safe to say we will be seeing characters from the film popping up in the DCEU again at some point. It now remains to be seen whether Gunn himself will be returning to helm a new chapter in the on-screen history of the Squad.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Mayling Ng as Mongal, and Peter Capaldi as The Thinker. As well as Alice Braga as Solsoria, Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker and Steve Agee, Taika Waititi and Storm Reid. The Suicide Squad is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.