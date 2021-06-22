James Gunn has confirmed that The Suicide Squad is a part of the DCEU, clearing up some fan confusion over the movie's place in DC Films' movie canon. Though the movie serves as a followup to the 2016 Suicide Squad directed by David Ayer, Gunn's new take will feature a self-contained narrative that brings back a handful of returning characters. It doesn't necessarily cancel out the events of Suicide Squad, but it doesn't really acknowledge them either.

Because of these uncertainties, it wasn't quite clear if Gunn's movie was a standalone spinoff set in its own self-contained universe. That was the case with Zack Snyder's Justice League, which presented alternate versions of established characters in the DCEU. In a new interview with IGN, Gunn set the record straight by revealing that The Suicide Squad is in fact a part of the DCEU. He also addressed the reveal from the new trailer that Bloodsport (Idris Elba) put the DCEU's Superman in the ICU.

"Bloodsport is in prison for putting Superman into the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet. Yes, The Suicide Squad is a part of the DCEU, but I don't know which Superman it was because I don't cast the next Superman. So it could be Henry [Cavill]; it could be somebody else. It's whoever people decide on other than me."

James Gunn apparently wrote The Suicide Squad to take place in the DCEU, so he more than likely had Henry Cavill in mind as this continuity's Superman. Even so, he knows that it's not for him to say for sure that it was Cavill's version in particular that was shot, as it could just as easily be an alternate version of the character. We know that The Flash will include at least two Batman actors, and establishing a multiverse in the DCEU makes it just as possible a new Superman could replace Cavill.

It would seem that Gunn also knows that Cavill's future in the DCEU is still unclear. There have been rumors that he retired from the role, but he has also teased a potential return. If the social media campaign for Warner Bros. to "Restore the SnyderVerse" is a success, there's also the chance we could finally get a Man of Steel sequel. Some fans have been hoping to see Man of Steel 2 happen for years and were hoping that Zack Snyder's Justice League's success would inch that dream closer to becoming a reality.

In February, it was announced that Warner Bros. and DC Films are rebooting Superman for an all-new movie written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and produced by J.J. Abrams. Because the reboot is still so early in the creative process, its relation to the DCEU is unclear, but the movie will reportedly feature the first Black Superman on the big screen. A director hasn't yet been named and no release date has been scheduled by the studio at this time.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released in theaters and on HBO Max on Aug. 6. You can check out the full interview with Gunn on IGN.