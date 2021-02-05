Warner Bros. has always been hailed for being a director-led studio, working with auteurist filmmakers like Christopher Nolan and Matt Reeves. Unfortunately, their slate of DCEU movies has been dogged by accusations of heavy-handed studio interference, from Suicide Squad to Justice League. So much so that when director James Gunn recently told a fan on Twitter that his upcoming movie The Suicide Squad is complete, Gunn went out of his way to assure fans that his film has not been interfered with in any way.

#TheSuicideSquad is fully finished and cut and I made every single choice and they never once even slightly interfered. They gave very few notes - they were usually good and minor and I took them if I wanted to and didn't if I didn't want to. Warners was creatively amazing. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 5, 2021

From the start of his engagement with Warner over The Suicide Squad, James Gunn has been careful to stress that the movie is a passion project for him, and he only agreed to come on board because the studio assured him that he would be given free rein to make the movie that he wants to make.

It remains to be seen how popular the resulting film will prove to be with audiences. But no matter its reception, The Suicide Squad promises to be fully vintage, one hundred percent a "James Gunn" film. In a previous interview, Joel Kinnaman, who will be reprising his role as Rick Flag, had confirmed that the funny, R-rated tone of The Suicide Squad that fans will see is exactly what Gunn wanted the movie to be.

"I don't think [Gunn] had to compromise one iota of his vision. He really got to do exactly what he wanted. And it's definitely going to be the biggest budget R-rated movie that's ever been made. And it's heavily R-rated and super silly. It's really like childish, childish humor and it also finds these profound moments where you get really emotionally moved. And then it's super violent and then it's really silly again...Every character is just so ridiculous."

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Mayling NG as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Steve Agee as King Shark, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker, Taika Waititi and Storm Reid.

The film tells the story of a group of mercenaries who are used by the government to carry out covert operations that are not strictly legal in nature, this time on a mysterious island. The Suicide Squad is set to arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.