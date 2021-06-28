The almost year-long closure of theaters seems like a distant memory already as the upcoming slate of delayed movies draws very quickly closer; including the arrival of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in just two month's time. With date swapping all seeming to be done and dusted, the release date of August 6th seems to be sticking so it is only right that people should start talking a bit more about what can be expected of the sequel. It seems that one of the first in line is Flula Borg, who was more than happy to give a brief insight into what we will get with new, bigger Suicide Squad.

"It's a very wonderful fever dream," Flula Borg told teased. "It is difficult to believe that I am a part of this in any way. It is a magical genius adventure ride. It combines so many dope things that feel like a war film at the same time as a comic book film, and look, James Gunn is a genius person and if you watch this film, you will agree."

With the plan for DC to expand more into TV via HBO Max already underway with John Cena's Peacemaker currently filming his own spin-off, it was only right for the Borg to be asked whether we should expect something similar from his Javelin character. "I'm loving, what's it called? Oh, the Throne of Games. So I love writing all of the ravens," he said. "So I've written raven letters to everyone, including my dad, just like referencing a possible Javelin show. In fact, give me your GPS coordinates. I will send you a scarecrow. No, a crow. I will send you a bird."

While we wait for this frankly disturbing occurrence, which sounds like some terrifying The Birds meets Postman Pat nightmare, Borg isn't the only one who has been jumping up and down to praise James Gunn and his direction of the new movie. In a previous interview, Cena also was quick to pick up on how much Gunn can achieve when he is given free reign to do so.

"You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work," Cena commented. "[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he's doing and I think especially when he's put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he's really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we're enjoying making it because it's awesome."

With so many projects currently on the way, it is going to be quite a time for DC and comic book fans. The Suicide Squad, which also stars Margot Robbie back in the pigtails and bright costumes of Harley Quinn, Idris Elba, making his DC debut after appearing in Marvel's Thor movies for the last decade, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi and the voice of Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, is set to blast into theaters and HBO Max on August 6th, with Cena's Peacemaker expected on the streaming platform sometime next year. This news comes from ComicBook.com.