For April Fools' Day, a new trailer for The Suicide Squad arrived as a much more family-friendly look at James Gunn's DC epic, and it confirms what many had speculated, that Nathan Fillion (Firefly) will indeed be playing Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, also known as The Detachable Kid. If that were not already enough to have you even more excited for the supervillain team-up, the new trailer also gave us a glimpse of David Dastmalchian (The Dark Knight) as Polka-Dot Man, and his delightful array of talents.

Although it's April Fool's, the only joke here is on the supervillains who agreed to work for Amanda Waller. Brand new #TheSuicideSquad trailer which dropped last night exclusively in theaters! Meet us in theaters August 6! pic.twitter.com/FwbtANOXEX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2021

While it is shown very quickly amid a whole host of new footage, the reveal that Nathan Fillion is playing a version of Arm-Fall-Off-Boy is not a huge shocker for many, as fans have believed for time that this would be the actor's mystery role in The Suicide Squad. Able to detach his own limbs and then use them as blunt weapons, Arm-Fall-Off-Boy first appeared in Secret Origins Vol 2 #46 way back in 1989.

Often a member of the Legion of Substitute Heroes, Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, or The Detachable Kid as he will be known in the movie, is not a particularly complex character, which should give Fillion a lot of free reign.

As for David Dastmalchian's Polka-Dot Man, he sports a polka-dot emblazoned onesie, the spotted pattern on the Polka-Dot Man's gimmicked costume conceals a variety of hidden weapons, some of which he is shown using in the new trailer. Based on the footage released so far, the minor supervillain is sure to provide a lot of hilarity among the action-packed chaos of The Suicide Squad.

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn made the surprise trailer drop yesterday saying, "Although it's April Fool's, the only joke here is on the supervillains who agreed to work for Amanda Waller. Brand new #TheSuicideSquad trailer which dropped last night exclusively in theaters! Meet us in theaters August 6!"

The Suicide Squad find several imprisoned convicts of Belle Reve penitentiary being made members of the black ops team, Task Force X. Sent to the South American island of Corto Maltese to destroy Jotunheim, a Nazi-era prison and laboratory which held political prisoners and conducted experiments, The Suicide Squad will need to learn to work together if they want to survive.

Luckily for them, Fillion's The Detachable Kid and Dastmalchian's Polka-Dot Man won't be alone, with the pair joined by several familiar faces including, Margot Robbie as Dr. Harleen Quinzel AKA Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. The Suicide Squad is also set to introduce the likes of Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, and Sylvester Stallone as King Shark to the big screen.

Also a part of the canon-fodder team is Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, and Mayling Ng as Mongal. Don't get too attached to any of them though, as they are called The Suicide Squad for a reason.

Audiences can see The Detachable Kid and Polka-Dot Man in all their glory when The Suicide Squad is released theatrically and on the streaming platform HBO Max in the United States on August 6, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.