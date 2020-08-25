Original Suicide Squad director David Ayer is happy to pass the torch along to James Gunn for next year's reboot, expressing his excitement online for the upcoming project that he will be able to enjoy as "just a fan." At the virtual DC FanDome event over the weekend, Gunn revealed a first look at his take on The Suicide Squad along with the unveiling of all of the movie's included characters. The footage has a lot of fans absolutely stoked, and among them is the man who wrote and directed the 2016 version of the story.

I’m just a fan. I knew you were going to crush it - but seeing you went old school with the looks and vibe - tells me it’s going to be insaaaane 🙌🏻 https://t.co/F1q8vSznc1 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 23, 2020

On Twitter, Gunn noted that Ayer had been very supportive of his role in developing The Suicide Squad, making it clear that there is nothing but respect between the two filmmakers. "[Ayer] has been a great guy & a great support to me from the go, & I'll always appreciate it," Gunn said in the tweet.

"I'm just a fan," Ayer tweeted directly back to James Gunn in response. "I knew you were going to crush it - but seeing you went old school with the looks and vibe - tells me it's going to be insaaaane."

Ayer released his Suicide Squad in DCEU to great financial success but mixed reviews. Its ensemble cast featured Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Jared Leto, Jay Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Cara Delevingne. In response to criticism over the final product, Ayer said the studio had meddled with his original vision of the movie, turning his "soulful drama" into a comedy. This has led to a recent movement from fans for HBO Max to release the "Ayer Cut" of the movie, akin to what the streamer is doing with Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Meanwhile, the standalone sequel The Suicide Squad will Robbie, Kinnaman, Courtney, and Davis all reprising their roles from the Ayer version. The new cast also adds John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, Daniela Melchior, Steev Agee, Sean Gunn, Flula Borg, and Juana Diego Botto. This time, Amanda Waller assembles the team of former supervillains on a mission to liberate a South American country.

David Ayer giving his blessings to Gunn for his own vision of The Suicide Squad is reminiscent of similar sentiments being shared between filmmakers Zack Snyder and Matt Reeves. Snyder, who helmed Ben Affleck as Batman in Batman v Superman and Justice League, stated that The Batman trailer "was so cool." This follows previous comments from Snyder that he was "super excited" about Reeves bringing in Robert Pattinson as the new Dark Knight. Reeves has also said he "loved Ben Affleck's Batman" and is "excited to see" the Snyder Cut on HBO Max. As has been reported, Snyder will direct his own Batman once again when Affleck returns for reshoots to complete Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on Aug. 6, 2021. As fans seem very impressed with the sneak peek footage, there's a great amount of anticipation already for the project. It will certainly be interesting to see how the movie performs compared to Reeves' The Batman, which will release less than two months later on Oct. 1. This news stems from David Ayer on Twitter.