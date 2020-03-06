James Gunn promises that Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn will go on a "journey" in The Suicide Squad. Robbie first played the character in the first installment back in 2016 and received acclaim from both critics and DC Comics fans who had waited a long time to see the character on the big screen. The actress reprised the role in this year's Birds of Prey, which was also critically acclaimed, though the movie failed to catch on at the box office.

Thankfully, there's more Harley Quinn on the way. The Suicide Squad just wrapped principal photography and director James Gunn has been giving DC fans little bits of information. Weeks after Birds of Prey hit theaters, Margot Robbie was put into the Harley Quinn makeup once again and spotted on The Suicide Squad set. The character seems to have a pretty large role in the movie, which Gunn just teased when answering a fan question on social media.

One fan asked James Gunn about different looks for Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad. "Harley goes on quite the journey in this film," replied Gunn. The director did not elaborate any further and his answer can definitely be open to interpretation. Birds of Prey provided us with quite a few different looks for Quinn, which were criticized by some, including Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, who compared her look to Ronald McDonald. So far, we've seen teases of a more comic book accurate look for Margot Robbie's character this time around, which is still different from her 2016 Debbie Harry punk rock look.

Joining Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad are Jai Courtney's Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag, and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller from the first installment. James Gunn is also introducing a ton of new characters for the movie played by Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, Flula Borg, Mayling Ng, Sean Gunn, Taika Waititi, Idris Elba, John Cena, and many more. The director and the cast have been pretty tight-lipped about what characters everybody is playing in the movie, save for David Dastmalchian's Polka-Dot Man and Daniela Melchior's Ratcatcher. And no, Cena will not be invisible, according to Gunn.

The Suicide Squad is currently in the post-production phase and is well ahead of schedule. The long-awaited movie doesn't even hit theaters until August 2021, so there's plenty of time to make sure that everything is done to James Gunn's liking. The director previously noted that this screenplay is his current favorite out of anything else he's written. That's saying quite a bit, especially considering all of the success Gun has had with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. DC fans are going to have to wait over a year to find out what Gunn loves so much about this story. James Gunn's thoughts on Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad were first found on Reddit.