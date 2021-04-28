One of the most unexpectedly popular characters with a long shelf life in the DCEU turned out to be Margot Robbie's take on Harley Quinn. Robbie has played Quinn in two films already and is gearing up for the release of a third one, The Suicide Squad, helmed by James Gunn. In an interview with Total Film, the actress explained that her character might not be the center of the storyline this time around, but will be the cause of its disruption.

"One of the first things I said to James was, I think Harley is a catalyst of chaos. She's not necessarily your narrative center, and sometimes it's great when plot points can rest on other characters' shoulders, and she can be the thing that erupts a whole sequence of events. That's something I felt he agreed with, based on what I was reading in the script."

The defining characteristic of Harley Quinn and her beloved Mr. J has always been their affinity for causing chaos. Over time, even though Harley has transformed from a full-on villain to an anti-heroine, her penchant for causing disruption has prevailed. This makes for some interesting moments in movies like 2016's Suicide Squad and the upcoming reboot under Gunn. In both movies, Quinn is forced to play nice with others, something that she has always struggled with. According to Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad will keep the central characteristics of Quinn in the mix, but Gunn's direction will throw a different light on her than the previous movies.

"[In terms of] how she's changed, it's just always interesting to explore what characteristics different directors gravitate towards from the character. The common denominator is the source material, which is what I always built the character off anyway. Then she evolves in different ways under different people's direction."

In 2016's Suicide Squad, despite the film being an ensemble piece, Harley was very much the center of attention, with the entire plot turning on her loyalty to the Joker struggling against her newfound love for her teammates. Gunn, on the other hand, likes to make movies where a bunch of characters share the spotlight equally. Based on Robbie's comments, it seems something similar will happen in The Suicide Squad. Gunn has also hinted that some major characters will die in the film. It will be interesting to see if Robbie's popularity is powerful enough to keep her safe from a shocking twist death.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Mayling NG as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker, with Steve Agee, Taika Waititi and Storm Reid. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6. This news originated at Games Radar.