James Gunn's take on Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad is sure to make a lot of comic book fans very happy. Margot Robbie is portraying the character once again, after playing her in 2016's Suicide Squad and in this year's Birds of Prey. Robbie's take on Quinn was arguably the best part of the 2016 installment and fans were looking forward to her latest adventure too, though it didn't do so hot at the box office.

Birds of Prey introduced a lighter side of Harley Quinn, but James Gunn is going straight to the source with The Suicide Squad. When asked about his approach to Quinn in the movie on social media, Gunn said, "Exploding Paul Dini-esque..." Paul Dini is the co-creator of Harley Quinn, so he knows a thing or two about her, which also means that Gunn has been doing his homework over the last handful of months while crafting the story. The director is very proud of the story he wrote for the upcoming movie.

Harley Quinn was created for Batman: The Animated Series by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm. The character has always been a delightful menace, but she went darker into the comics. She was mostly known for her on again/off again relationship with Joker, which later got abusive. As far as The Suicide Squad is concerned, it looks like we're also seeing some looks that are comparable to the comics and the animated series, which already had some fans pretty excited. Regardless, the upcoming movie is going to end up being huge when all is said and done.

James Gunn has been doing an excellent job keeping everything under wraps about The Suicide Squad. However, he has been interacting with DC fans quite often on social media, and giving slight teases of what to expect. He never spoils anything and is usually pretty happy to answer most questions, as long as they're not too invasive. We've seen a number of set videos and images from the movie, but we still don't have any real idea what the story is about as of now, though that could change in the coming months.

James Gunn was lucky to finish principal photography on Suicide Squad 2 before the entertainment industry came to a halt. He is currently editing the movie from home and has a lot of extra time to do so at the moment. The movie still doesn't hit theaters until next summer, so Gunn should be able to get a lot of work done in the coming weeks and months. He may even be able to start working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 now that he has so much more time. We'll just have to wait and see. You can check out James Gunn's Twitter tease of Harley Quinn below.