A new set video from The Suicide Squad has found its way online. Idris Elba can clearly be seen in what looks like his new costume. We hadn't seen too much from James Gunn's upcoming movie in the way of leaked set videos, but there seems to be more leaking out now. With that said, there does not seem to be any spoilers in this newly leaked video, mainly because the footage is taken out of context. If the fan speculation gets too loud, Gunn will more than likely address it on social media.

James Gunn is doing an excellent job of keeping most details about The Suicide Squad under wraps. It's still not clear who Idris Elba is even playing in the upcoming movie, even with the recently leaked set video. Elba is seen walking along with co-star John Cena while wearing a long cape over what appears to be large shoulder pads. It's not clear if the cape is a part of the costume or a way to keep his real costume hidden from leaked videos like this.

The Suicide Squad set video was taken in Panama City, which is where the movie is currently shooting. We've also seen John Cena on set in a previous image, though it doesn't really tell us much about his mystery character either. James Gunn has nothing but good things to say about working with Cena and calls him an all-around good person. He had this to say.

"I think John is one of the best overall talents I've ever worked with - he's capable of dramatic depths I don't think any of his films have yet shown - and he's the BEST improvisational actor I've worked with by a country mile. Also, just a great dude."

For James Gunn to say that John Cena is the "Best improvisational actor I've worked with by a country mile," is some pretty high praise. Gunn has worked with a lot of talented actors and actresses over the years and a lot of good improv talents while working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's going to be really interesting to see if Cena does any improv in The Suicide Squad when the movie hits theaters next year.

John Cena also really enjoys working with James Gunn. It seems like it would be hard to find anyone who doesn't like working with the director at this stage in the game. After years of working his magic with the MCU, he's swapping sides for DC and fans are definitely excited to see what he's going to bring to the table with The Suicide Squad. After that, he'll be heading back over to Marvel Studios to start work on the long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Hopefully we'll get some more leaks from the Panama City set to get a better idea of what's going on. Until then, you can check out The Suicide Squad set video below, thanks to the DC Movie News Twitter account.