With his wrestler's physique, actor John Cena looks like he has been carved out of iron. After decades of appearing in intense action movies and even more intense wrestling matches, Cena has earned the title of a badass. Yet, as the actor revealed during WarnerMedia's CCXP panel on Sunday, there was one scene he had to film for James Gunn's upcoming movie The Suicide Squad that almost had him throwing up.

John Cena: There was a day where we shot on a roof top, where we're all eating. I had to eat an empanada, and I took it upon myself to try to eat the entire empanada in a seamless take thinking that it'll look great. But it was also a complicated shot for James. 31 empanadas later we got it right.

James Gunn: Did you throw up that night?

John Cena: I think 32 would have been the heave ho, but I was able to like penguin waddle out of there and just relax and unbutton, but people are going to see the movie and nobody's gonna care so please, remember the empanadas.

Clearly, Cena's approach to his role in The Suicide Squad was as dedicated as any wrestling match where he gets tossed brutally around the ring. The actor plays the role of Peacemaker in Gunn's film. Cena had previously described his character as a "douchey Captain America" who believes in peace through violent means. John Cena further elaborated on the violence in the film, promising that audiences were in for a rough ride.

"I would also say it's quite graphic ... The Suicide Squad is, I would also say it's quite graphic. The Suicide Squad is gonna make you sh*t your pants, so bring a change of pants. Because you're not ready."

Although this will be Cena's first appearance in the DCEU, he already appears to have made quite an impression on WarnerMedia. Even before The Suicide Squad releases, Cena has already been signed up for a spinoff HBO Max series centering on Peacemaker. So expect to see a lot more of the character in the DCEU going forward.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad features an ensemble cast consisting of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Mayling NG as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Steve Agee as King Shark, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker, Taika Waititi and Storm Reid. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

Written and produced by Gunn, Peacemaker stars John Cena, Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, and Chris Conrad. The series has yet to receive an HBO Max premiere date. This news comes from ScreenRant.