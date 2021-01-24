Filmmaker James Gunn's upcoming sequel/reboot The Suicide Squad will feature some familiar faces and a whole lot of new ones. Chief among the newcomers is John Cena in the role of Peacemaker. The wrestler-turned-actor had previously described his character as a "douchey Captain America." Joel Kinnaman, who will be playing the returning character of Rick Flag, revealed in a recent interview that Cena's on-set improvisations were a source of much entertainment, and also wonder at their filthy nature.

"I think we were all kind of blown away by John Cena on that movie, from day one he started improvising, he went on these comedic rants. It was 98% un-usable because it was so sexually perverted and wrong and so bizarre, bizarre things that came out of that man's sick, sick brain. It looks like he was born out of an American flag, he is just so ridiculously American. He is a brilliant comedian, I tried to learn from him but that's impossible because the things that came out of his face can come out of his perverted brain."

Of course, anyone who knows John Cena from his wrestling days knows the man is a master of improvisation, and coming up with smack talk at a moment's notice. Cena's turn as Peacemaker is already such a big hit behind the scenes that the character is getting his own spinoff show on HBO Max. As far as Kinnaman is concerned, he goes on to reveal how closely he needed to follow the director's lead in order to make sure he was hitting the right notes in a scene.

"I told James you have to guide me on this because no one has ever asked me to say something ridiculous like this with a straight face, before. I had to work hard on it, and sometimes, James had me do 12-13 takes to get the right tone... That's the relief of having someone that is so sure tonally in that space of guiding you... The tone of the film is completely ridiculous, ridiculous characters, incredible R-rated, super silly humour, surprisingly moving at times, I can't wait to see this film myself, when I read the script, every page made me laugh. It just has a real handle of that genre of James Gunn, he knows he can go so silly, he can put a silver toilet seat on John Cena's head and it becomes the best thing you have seen in a long time".

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Mayling NG as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Steve Agee as King Shark, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker, Taika Waititi and Storm Reid. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.