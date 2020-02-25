Despite countless memes to the contrary, John Cena is in fact visible and can be seen in James Gunn's upcoming movie The Suicide Squad. In the world of professional wrestling, Cena is one of the all-time greats, very well-known as one of the most popular performers of the modern era. Usually accompanied with the gesture of waving one of his hands in front of his face, Cena has often taunted his opponents by uttered his trademark catch phrase, "You can't see me." The slogan has since taken on a life of its own as an internet sensation, serving as inspiration for countless memes.

These days, jokes about Cena's visibility continue to persist, consistently flooding the comments sections of any and all social media posts about the wrestler. Naturally, the jokes returned with the announcement of Cena's casting in The Suicide Squad, and now they've even made their way to James Gunn himself. Answering some fan questions directly with an Instagram story, Gunn was recently asked if Cena was going to be invisible in the movie. While it'd have been very easy to ignore the quip by moving on to the next question, Gunn instead offered this blunt response.

"No."

It's an interesting time for this story to arise, as the Blumhouse horror movie The Invisible Man is set to premiere in theaters this week. Sadly, because Cena was not cast as the horror's titular villain, it appears that we have one of the biggest missed opportunities of recent cinematic history. As for The Suicide Squad, Gunn and company still haven't confirmed exactly who John Cena will be playing in the movie, but rumor is he'll be playing The Peacemaker - a diplomatic pacifist who uses non-lethal force to fight for peace. He's certainly an unusual superhero, but he's definitely not invisible.

In his Q&A session, Gunn also had several other interesting answers to the fan questions he'd been receiving on social media. When asked if he had any "special ideas" for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn said he has "plenty" and notes that "the script is already written." He also commented on the freedom he'd had with developing The Suicide Squad, suggesting there was only one DC character he was told he couldn't use, though he doesn't reveal which one. Also, just in case you were wondering, Gunn says that his favorite Jeff Goldblum movie is the 1986 horror flick The Fly.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released in theaters on Aug. 6, 2021. Aside from Cena, the movie will also bring back Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. Newcomers to the cast include Idris Elba, Flula Borg, Daniela Melchior, and David Dastmalchian. In the meantime, you can also see Cena in Fast & Furious 9 when the anticipated sequel premieres on the big screen this May. Chances are he'll be visible in that movie as well. This news comes to us from James Gunn on Instagram.