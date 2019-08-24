James Gunn's The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. continues to flesh out its cast, as the project has reportedly cast comedian Steve Agee for a major role. According to a new report, Steve Agee will provide the voiceover to humanoid shark supervillain King Shark. This will be King Shark's first appearance in a big screen adaptation, although he has been portrayed in the Arrowverse series The Flash. The character was originally created in the '90s when he made his first appearance in the Superboy comic book series for DC.

In his original storyline, King Shark is forced to help the Suicide Squad take on the Silicon Dragons. He has since made multiple appearances in other DC comic book series.

Suicide Squad will serve as a mini-reunion for Gunn's Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, as Agee starred in that movie as the Ravager Gef. He has also appeared in the superhero-inspired movies Super and Brightburn, and a slew of television shows including American Princess, Superstore, New Girl, and The Sarah Silverman Program. As a writer, Agee has also lent his comedic voice to shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Andy Milonakis Show and served as a consulting producer for Ridiculousness. Oddly enough, Agee also performs regularly for the comedy rock band Baked with Metalocalypse creator Brendon Small.

Following his exit from Disney over inappropriate jokes made many years before on his Twitter account, Gunn joined the planned Suicide Squad sequel project earlier this year. Now called The Suicide Squad, the movie will see Gunn directing in addition to penning his own screenplay. While details on the plot aren't exactly clear, what's known is that it will serve as a sequel of sorts to the previous DCEU movie rather than serving as a complete reboot. It has since been reported Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis will be reprising their roles, with Idris Elba playing a new character to replace Deadshot. David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Storm Read, and Flula Borg have also been cast for roles.

When Disney controversially fired Gunn, the entire cast of Guardians of the Galaxy pledged their support to him, urging Disney to reverse their decision. Ultimately, the House of Mouse would come around, finally hiring back Gunn to helm Guardians 3 as originally planned. However, because Gunn has since committed to first completing The Suicide Squad, it looks like we'll be getting the Guardians sequel much later than originally planned. Still, it's better for Gunn to complete the trilogy later rather than not doing it at all, which was supposed to be the case when Disney gave him the pink slip.

Warner Bros. and DC will release The Suicide Squad in theaters on Aug. 6, 2021. Given Gunn's involvement, The Suicide Squad is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated superhero projects to be in the works. With production expected to begin in September, more information about its cast and possible plot details is likely to start hitting the web this fall. This news comes to us from Deadline.