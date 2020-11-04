Details regarding director James Gunn's first foray into the world of DC, The Suicide Squad, are now starting to emerge, with a recent revelation detailing the anti-hero team's mission. In a recent interview, Warner Bros. executive Peter Safran has offered up some intriguing details that give us a much better idea of the story.

"There they have to destroy a Nazi-era prison and laboratory named Jotunheim, where political prisoners were held and experimentations took place."

Safran added that The Suicide Squad will also have to recover something from the prison, which in the movie is located in Corto Maltese, a South American locale that has featured in a variety of DC projects including Arrow. Jotunheim holds a special place in Suicide Squad lore, appearing in the very first comic book issue back in 1987, and should provide the perfect location for the gang's madcap mission.

As for the members of The Suicide Squad, several few familiar faces including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang are all returning and will reprise their respective roles from 2016's Suicide Squad. Alongside them will be a lot of new faces, with the rest of the team made up of Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, David Mastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Pete Davidson as Black Guard, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Michael Rooker as Savant, Mayling Ng as Mongal, and Steve Agee as King Shark.

Try not to get too attached to any of them though, as Gunn recently revealed that Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Entertainment had given him "full freedom to kill anyone" in the movie. Something that, while entertaining for audiences, does not bode well for the cast of characters.

Aside from these recent story details, returning star Joel Kinnaman has provided some insight into the tone of The Suicide Squad, praising James Gunn's script and paying particular attention to the comedic elements involved. The actor has even described the movie as a full-on comedy. "So that [role] I was very, very happy to come back to because it was such a treat, and such an incredible experience to work with James Gunn. And his vision for The Suicide Squad, it was so good. And when I got the script sent to me, it's so funny. Like every page made me laugh. I was sitting at home reading it laughing out loud."

It was not just Gunn's comedic sensibilities that drew Kinnaman to the project though with the actor also enthusiastic about the writer/director's ability to approach the concept and characters with a unique perspective. "He just understands the world so well, and since he wrote it, he really reinvents not just the concepts, but also the characters," Kinnaman said. "For me, it was like I did my first comedy, but it's like heavily R-rated. It was a real learning experience for me too because I'd never done a comedy in that way before. So I asked James to work with me and teach me this shit. And yeah, we had so much fun doing it. That movie is going to be a f***ing monster. Honestly, even though I'm in it, I can't wait to see it as a fan."

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released in the United States on August 6, 2021. This comes to us from Empire.