James Gunn is known for having multiple villains in his movies, so it should come as no surprise that The Suicide Squad won't be any different. In the first trailer for The Suicide Squad, it seemed as if Starro (a comically large starfish with a plethora of terrifying abilities) would be the main villain of the film. However, in a interview with Den of Geek, Gunn revealed that Starro will be "only one of the villains" for the famed Suicide Squad. He had this to say when asked about Starro's inclusion in the movie.

"Starro is hilarious because he's ridiculous. He's a giant, cerulean blue starfish, but he's also f---ing terrifying. When I was a kid, I thought that was the scariest thing of all time and also recognize that it was somewhat ridiculous. I think that he's perfect-that exemplifies what this movie is. It is ridiculous, and it's also terrifying and serious at the same time."

James Gunn further teased the villain by sating, "He does work really well as the villain of this movie, as one of the villains, actually, of this movie." This certainly confirms that Starro won't be the only character/creature the Suicide Squad will battle against. As for who the other antagonists will be, there are plenty of obvious choices. Amanda Waller (played by Viola Davis in a reprisal of her role) is one roadblock for the Squad, although it's difficult to label her the villain.

She's more of an antagonist for the Squad than a traditional villain, but she's had some sadistic moments already in the DCEU. Other possible villains could be The Thinker (played by Peter Capaldi), an undisclosed bonus villain, or members of the Suicide Squad themselves. Given that the core team is made up of "bad guys", they may be the obvious answer.

Starro is a classic DC villain, and it's extremely exciting to finally see it come to life in a major film. In the comics, it's abilities include mind control, bio-fission, size alteration, energy absorption and projection, color shifting, and regeneration. In addition, the kaiju version of Starro - which Gunn is utilizing in The Suicide Squad - has even more abilities like telepathy, mass consciousness, flight, invulnerability, and terraforming. In other words, Starro has the ability to control thousands of minds at once while being impossible to kill. It isn't yet known what abilities The Suicide Squad version of Starro will have, but history indicates that it will be extremely difficult to take down. Gunn has teased that most of the Suicide Squad members will die, and Starro seems like a perfect villain to warrant mass casualties.

The Suicide Squad will have a giant cast with Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney all reprising their roles from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining the cast are Idris Elba, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Flula Borg, Peter Capaldi, Daniela Melchior, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. It will be the 11th film set in the DCEU and act as a soft reboot for the Suicide Squad series. The Suicide Squad will arrive in theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021.