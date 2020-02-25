Details surrounding director James Gunn's upcoming comic book caper The Suicide Squad are still pretty scarce, with one of those details being the role that geek icon Nathan Fillion is playing. Well, the actor has been discussing his mysterious role recently, though disappointingly he does not give too much away. For some reason, fans jumped to conclusion that Fillion would be playing an oddball character named Arm Fall Off Boy, but it does not sound like that is the case, as Fillion puts that fan speculation to rest.

"That was never a comic I really dived into, so I didn't really know who that was that they were talking about, and it certainly wasn't the name I was reading in the script. So, I just said, 'Yeah, yeah, go for it. Whatever you guys think is great, so long as you're not asking-' It's so secret. It's so super, duper secret."

So, he gives absolutely nothing away then, other than that the role is a very big secret which, let's be honest, we could have worked out ourselves. The fact that the role is such a big secret could well suggest that he is playing a fan-favorite character that will either send fans into a frenzy or that his character could be crucial to the plot of the movie, which is something else that remains a mystery. But, despite everything being kept under lock and key, it does sound like some fan-speculation has gotten close to the truth.

"I start to sweat a little bit when people start getting close to what I would consider something that's actually accurate. I'm the worst liar."

The actor states that he was happy for fans to suggest he was playing Arm Fall Off Boy as that is definitely not who he is playing, at least not according to the script in his hands. However, Nathan Fillion adds that they only get to see a small portion of the screenplay, and almost everything it blacked out, in some way, shape or form, so he has very little to share even if he was allowed to. With the actor having admitted he is a terrible liar, it might be worth taking to social media and throwing the names of different characters at him just to see if he cracks under the pressure and gives something away.

The Suicide Squad is due for release next year, with the movie expected to be a standalone adventure for the members of the team, though it will maintain some pieces of David Ayer's original movie . In addition to Nathan Fillion, James Gunn is bringing Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney back into the fold, as well as Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn. They will be joined by John Cena, Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, Taika Waititi, Pete Davidson, Peter Capaldi and more.The Suicide Squad will hit theaters on August 6, 2021. This comes to us from SiriusXM.