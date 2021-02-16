One of the most ambitious superhero movies is the upcoming DCEU offering from James Gunn, The Suicide Squad. After the breakout success of Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, fans are expecting big things from the filmmaker's first foray into the DCEU. And it looks like Gunn intends to oblige. When a fan asked the filmmaker on Twitter what makes The Suicide Squad different from his earlier films, Gunn provided a promising explanation.

"100% more shark (and no holds barred in any way). [Later adding] No holds barred means I wasn't constrained by the formulas of most tentpole films OR budget OR rating. YES sometimes those constraints can be a help, so I was committed to first & foremost telling a tight story about unlovable characters we could love."

That reference to not being constrained by the formula of a tentpole feature might be seen as a knock against the MCU. While James Gunn has always maintained that he enjoyed plenty of creative freedom while making the Guardians films, he has also admitted that there were some story elements that had to be inserted in them not because he wanted to include them, but in order to set up the events of the rest of the "Infinity War" saga.

It seems Gunn felt no such constraints while making The Suicide Squad, and was free to do pretty much what he wanted with the story and the characters. This means audiences will be getting a taste of pure, unadulterated Gunn in the upcoming film. You know, the guy who made 2006's Slither, a dark comedy about alien parasites that take over humans and transform them into grotesque, bloated, worm-like monstrosities.

We might reasonably expect something just as disturbing in The Suicide Squad, an R-rated feature, along with the usual big-budget comic book action spectacle, which Gunn had previously promised the movie features plenty of while talking about the project during DC FanDome.

"It's gonna be different from any superhero movie ever made. This is by far the biggest movie I've ever made... This has been truly the greatest, most exciting journey of my life making this film... I will say we have about as many explosions and crashes in this film as in any film, ever. In fact, the guy who did all of our special effects on this film, Dan Sudick, who's done almost all of the Marvel movies... says there are more effects in this film than all of those movies he's done combined."

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, and Tinashe Kajese, with Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.