James Gunn has reassembled The Suicide Squad for his own take on the supervillain legion, but while several key cast characters are returning, don't expect to see Killer Croc. In the original movie from 2016, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje played the scaly criminal, appearing alongside the likes of Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Jai Courtney, Jay Hernandez, Viola Davis, Jared Leto, and more. Gunn has since unveiled a cast list for his follow-up movie as production has begun, but while many stars from the original were listed, Akinnuoye-Agbaje's name was not present. This obviously suggests the actor won't be returning as Killer Croc in The Suicide Squad or any other DCEU movie anytime soon, and Akinnuoye-Agbaje has confirmed he's not likely to reprise the role.

"I don't think I need to [do it again], to be honest. I did it, I enjoyed it, it bought me a Bentley and I will keep moving on,"Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje recently told Yahoo Movies UK. The actor also makes it clear the criticism surrounding the movie at the time of its release didn't get to him either, noting that kind of genre movie is "supposed to be just fun." It seems apparent Akinnuoye-Agbaje is appreciative of the role and grateful for the accompanying payout he received for it, but rather than harping on whether he'll be brought back as Killer Croc in another movie, he has instead left it in his rear-view mirror of that Bentley as he continues along in his career from one project to the next.

Also in the interview, Akinnuoye-Agbaje reveals he could have scored a very prominent role in the MCU as well. Before Chadwick Boseman was cast in the titular role, Akinnuoye-Agbaje says he had a meeting with Marvel executives about potentially playing the King of Wakanda. "I think we were at a point where we had discussions about other things I would like to pursue and I took a meeting [about Black Panther]," the actor explains, adding: "As an actor, you do these meetings and some of them go somewhere, but some of them don't." Even without nabbing the role of T'Challa, however, Akinnuoye-Agbaje has still made his presence known in the MCU by playing the villain Kurse in Thor: The Dark World.

Even if you don't know his name, chances are you recognize Akinnuoye-Agbaje from somewhere. One of his most appreciated roles was on HBO's gritty prison drama Oz, which saw him play Simon Adebisi, a drug addict and incarcerated murderer. He also had key roles on the popular TV shows Lost and Game of Thrones. The actor has been seen often on the big screen as well, which has included roles in movies like The Bourne Identity, Concussion, and Annie. More recently, he appeared on the ABC series The Fix.

Akinnuoye-Agbaje has since taken his creative efforts behind the camera, now working as a director in addition to performing. His directorial debut movie Farming just had its UK premiere and will be coming to the United States on Oct. 25. Also written by Akinnuoye-Agbaje, the movie also serves as a biopic about his real life, with Akinnuoye-Agbaje also playing his own father. This news comes to us from Yahoo.