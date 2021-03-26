James Gunn's The Suicide Squad trailer has finally arrived, and for many fans, John Cena stood out with his role as Peacemaker. On Friday, Gunn dropped the trailer for The Suicide Squad ahead of its release this summer, and the footage quickly had the movie trending on social media. The new trailer gives us a look at many of the DC movie's standout characters, like Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Sylvester Stallone as King Shark.

Still, some fans say it's John Cena who steals the show as the patriotic vigilante Peacemaker. This is in part due to a line of dialogue in the trailer with Cena explaining the lengths he would go to protect the liberty of the American people. It's a little too vulgar to repeat here verbatim, but the scene had many fans laughing out loud, convincing them that Cena was going to be the standout of the blockbuster movie's all-star cast.

"Choked on my coffee at the John Cena bit on the beach," writes one fan on Twitter, adding that "this looks amazing."

Choked on my coffee at the John Cena bit on the beach 😂😂 this looks amazing ❤️https://t.co/EZjL6qKbKy — Simon Hamelin (@SimonHamelin) March 26, 2021

"John Cena/Peacemaker having the best line in the whole trailer," another fan says, posting a clip of the scene.

John Cena/Peacemaker having the best line in the whole trailer 😂 #TheSuicideSquadpic.twitter.com/LWhfB8Ntad — ً (@tylerduran21) March 26, 2021

Another tweet reads: "John Cena proved in that two minute trailer, where he had limited lines he earned that HBO Max spinoff."

John Cena proved in that two minute trailer, where he had limited lines he earned that HBO Max spinoff. #TheSuicideSquad — Michael™ Agent Of SHIELD (Level 7) (@SecretAvenger22) March 26, 2021

"No secret now why HBO is already hard at work on a Peacemaker series. @JohnCena is gonna steal the movie," stand-up comic also Chris Killian tweeted.

Another fan agrees by tweeting: "This is going to be genuinely hilarious, John Cena already looks like he's going to steal the movie."

This is going to be genuinely hilarious, John Cena already looks like he’s going to steal the movie https://t.co/1IXXHC5yRW — Hoodie Arod (@HoodieArod) March 26, 2021

"So looks like my first DCEU movie I watch is gonna be Suicide Squad. It's cheating for sure but John Cena," says another tweet.

So looks like my first DCEU movie I watch is gonna be Suicide Squad. It's cheating for sure but John Cena. — Carla of Hoffman (@cyberpilate) March 26, 2021

Another Cena fan is rather critical of the trailer, though he still gives praise to Cena by tweeting: "The only thing about this that looks remotely amusing is John Cena. James Gunn just doesn't really do it for me at all."

The only thing about this that looks remotely amusing is John Cena. James Gunn just doesn’t really do it for me at all. https://t.co/kgfDgLUV3C — Roman Arbisi (@ArbisiRoman) March 26, 2021

On his own Twitter account, John Cena posted his new character poster for The Suicide Squad just ahead of the release of the trailer, telling fans to "hold onto your peace-loving pants." The WWE legend also said of the new trailer itself: "This one may require some 'hands over the ears' for younger audiences ... but #Peacemaker is ready for duty. All types of duty."

Don’t get too attached and hold onto your peace-loving pants. #TheSuicideSquad trailer is coming today! pic.twitter.com/HtuyGAYXwM — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 26, 2021

This one may require some “hands over the ears” for younger audiences ... but #Peacemaker is ready for duty. All types of duty. #TheSuicideSquadhttps://t.co/K3Z4B2TTr6 — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 26, 2021

As of now, Cena is the only cast member from The Suicide Squad to have his own spinoff in active development. He will return in the role for the eight-episode series Peacemaker on HBO Max in early 2022. James Gunn wrote the series and will direct the pilot and several additional episodes. It's not yet clear which other characters from The Suicide Squad will appear in the series.

Before then, we'll meet Cena as Peacemaker when The Suicide Squad releases this summer. Along with Cena, the movie also stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, Daniela Melchior, Viola Davis, Michael Rooker, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian, Sylvester Stallone, Sean Gunn, and many more. It will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on Aug. 6, 2021.

John Cena is going to steal this film! https://t.co/F2eF6hALOv — Bryan "Florida Man" K (@ProtagonistZero) March 26, 2021

All of this, for sure, but especially John Cena's Peacemaker. One of my favorite obscure DC chars. https://t.co/sfdY3RnjSC — Chris Crane (@SavageElbow) March 26, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad looks awesome. King Shark and John Cena as Peacemaker steal the trailer for me. I love how they are doing The Thinker he's going to be a fun character for me but I love John Cena instantly. This movie is going to be super duper fun and awesome!👍 — Golden Gate Jedi 🌉🌁 (@_Franciscan_) March 26, 2021