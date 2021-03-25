James Gunn has released a new official poster for The Suicide Squad ahead of the trailer's release on Friday. On Thursday evening, Gunn made the revelation that the trailer for the anticipated DC movie would finally be arriving at the end of this week. The news has obviously generated a lot of excitement with fans, and an amazing new poster tweeted by Gunn is only going to add to the anticipation. You can look at the new poster below.

I'll just drop this here. Did I mention that a trailer is coming tomorrow? #TheSuicideSquadpic.twitter.com/VmB9n0rFSZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 25, 2021

Many members of the movie's ensemble cast are featured in trailer, giving us new looks at Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, and Steve Agee as King Shark. Many of these characters were previously revealed in a roll call video among many others, which you can see below.

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, The Suicide Squad also stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Michael Rooker as Savant, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., and Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin, Storm Reid as Tyla, Juan Diego Botto as Silvio Luna,and Mayling Ng as Mongal. Steve Agee also stars as John Economos, in addition to providing the motion capture for King Shark.

Not really a reboot and not really a sequel, The Suicide Squad won't necessarily acknowledge the events of David Ayer's 2016 movie, though it will bring back several of the same characters. Gunn's take will follow the members of Task Force X after they're sent to the South American island of Corto Maltese to destroy Jotunheim, a Nazi-era prison and laboratory which held political prisoners and conducted experiments.

The world of The Suicide Squad will also expand beyond Gunn's upcoming movie. Peacemaker, a spinoff series with John Cena starring in his role from the movie, is also in development at HBO Max. The series also stars Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Chris Conrad, and Chukwudi Iwuji. It is created and written by Gunn, who will also direct the pilot and several additional episodes. The miniseries will consist of eight episodes and is expected to debut on HBO Max in early 2022.

There could be more than that as well, as Gunn has also teased that there may be more spinoffs coming beyond Peacemaker, though this will presumably depend upon the success of The Suicide Squad when it is released. Back in January, a fan asked Gunn if he had more ideas for other spinoffs, and while nothing has yet been confirmed, Gunn replied with a simple answer: "Yes."

Yes — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 30, 2021

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released on Aug. 6, 2021. Be sure to look out for the new trailer to drop on Friday, March 26, but as it's likely to break the internet, it probably won't be hard to miss. The new poster for The Suicide Squad comes to us from James Gunn on Twitter.