Following what proved to be a frustrating weekend opening at the box office due to Covid and direct-to-streaming, Idris Elba is already preparing to suit up once again as The Suicide Squad's de-facto leader, Bloodsport, with the actor recently offering his pitch for a potential prequel. Elba's character finds himself in major trouble after shooting Superman with a Kryptonite bullet, and the actor would love to explore the showdown between himself and the Man of Steel.

"It wouldn't be next, it would be what came before. I would be really interested to see why he went to jail, why did he shoot Superman? I would love to see that narrative come alive."

In fact, the felling of DC's greatest superhero in large part persuaded Elba to join The Suicide Squad in the first place, with the actor using it as motivation when it came to bringing Bloodsport to life.

"I didn't know what character I was playing, but I knew the type of character and I knew the position he played within the storyline. So that's all I needed to understand, and I signed on. But I did know that he was the first guy to put Superman in the hospital because he shot Superman (laughs), and that's why he's in jail. That was very intriguing and also became a little bit of a motivation in some of my scenes and my character development."

No doubt audiences would also love to see Bloodsport take down the all-powerful Kal-El on the big screen, with director James Gunn having likely planned such a sequence out just in case. Whether a Bloodsport prequel will ever happen is unknown at this time, but a flashback sequence depicting the monumental event in The Suicide Squad 2(should it materialize) would hopefully be enough to satisfy both fans and Idris Elba. But, the question remains, would it be Henry Cavill's iteration of the character that takes the bullet? The actor reportedly has no future DC projects in the pipeline, meaning that perhaps a Shazam-esque cameo would be in order.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad introduces audiences to the darker side of DC, as several imprisoned convicts of Belle Reve penitentiary are sent as members of Task Force X to the South American island of Corto Maltese to destroy Jotunheim, a Nazi-era prison and laboratory which held political prisoners and conducted experiments. Not only will things get a little darker, they will also get a lot more bizarre as, during the mission, the Suicide Squad come into conflict with Starro, a giant, telepathic alien starfish.

Starring several characters from the 2016 Suicide Squad effort including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, The Suicide Squad sees several new disposable faces join the action including Idris Elba as Bloodsport, David Mastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Pete Davidson as Black Guard, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Michael Rooker as Savant, Mayling Ng as Mongal, and Sylvester Stallone as King Shark.

The Suicide Squad is out now in theaters and on HBO Max, and has seen great success both financially and critically. This comes to us courtesy of Entertainment Tonight.