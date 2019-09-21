The Suicide Squad has started production. James Gunn quietly revealed the news on social media after a fan asked him about it. The news comes one week after Gunn announced the official cast for the highly anticipated movie, which is much larger than people were expecting. With that being said, Gunn has warned DC fans to not get "too attached," meaning some of these characters more than likely won't be making it out of the movie alive. Fans will all have to start taking bets on who lives in the near future.

Yesterday, James Gunn posted an image from the Kids Climate March in Los Angeles. The image featured a kid holding a sign with Guardians of the Galaxy characters Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon on it with a message about saving the planet. Obviously, Gunn loved the picture and everything that it stands for, so he shared it with his 1.1 million followers. While climate change is a big deal, there are still some DC fans who would rather hear about The Suicide Squad, which was proven when a fan asked when the cameras were going to start rolling. The director said, "I am shooting right now today!!!"

While we know who has been cast in The Suicide Squad, we still don't know who a lot of the actors are playing, save for the ones that were in the first installment or that have been previously announced. Speaking of announced characters, James Gunn has revealed that some of the actor and character news have been false. He had this to say about inaccurate reporting over the last few months.

"Some characters will get out. Some already have (although some reported on, including from reputable sources, have been very wrong). But, in all honesty, I don't know if we'll officially release character info for a long, long while to come."

The Suicide Squad cast includes Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Taika Waititi, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian, and Daniela Melchior. With such a large cast, it will be interesting to see what James Gunn has decided to do with the characters. It is believed Rooker is playing King Shark, but like the director said, a lot of information about the casting has proven to be false.

Production on The Suicide Squad may have started, but it's going to be a while before we get to see it. The movie isn't set to hit theaters until August 2021, so there's going to be quite a wait. The same can be said for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which James Gunn will be tackling after The Suicide Squad. The third installment of the Guardians franchise was not included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 announcement, so it will likely come out during Phase 5 at some point. You can check out James Gunn's Instagram announcement regarding the production start below. Gunn's reply is in the comments section of the image.

